DNA-Based Diagnostics Of Cattle Diseases
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Genetics and Cytology offers consumers DNA diagnostic services for genetic defects linked to the development of autosomal recessive hereditary diseases in cattle under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description DNA diagnostics for genetically determined defects in cattle-specifically those linked to autosomal recessive hereditary diseases-serve as a vital tool for enhancing animal productivity and health.
The Importance of DNA Diagnostics for Cattle:
1. Early Identification of Genetic Defects:
- DNA diagnostics enable the detection of carriers of mutations that cause hereditary diseases, even before these conditions manifest in their offspring.
- This facilitates the exclusion of animals from breeding programs if they are capable of passing such defects on to the next generation.
2. Improvement of the Genetic Pool:
- The use of DNA diagnostics supports the selection of healthy animals, thereby improving the quality of the herd and reducing the risk of spreading genetic diseases.
3. Reduction of Economic Losses:
- Genetic diseases in cattle can lead to decreased productivity, premature animal mortality, high treatment costs, and diminished product quality. DNA diagnostics help to minimize these risks.
4. Support for Breeding Programs:
- In livestock breeding, it is essential to account for the genetic health of animals. DNA diagnostics allow for selection based on molecular markers, which increases the efficiency of breeding efforts.
5. Export Potential:
- Healthy, genetically verified livestock possess high export value. This can facilitate an increase in the export of Belarusian animals and genetic material.
Relevance to Belarus:
1. Significance of Livestock Farming to the Economy:
- Livestock farming, including cattle breeding, is a cornerstone of the agricultural sector in Belarus. Improving the genetics of the herd boosts productivity, which is crucial for ensuring food security and fostering exports.
2. Prevalence of hereditary diseases:
- In breeding farms in Belarus, as in other countries, autosomal recessive diseases-such as enzyme deficiencies, congenital malformations, and reproductive disorders-may occur. DNA diagnostics allow for the timely detection and management of these issues.
3. Technological development in agriculture:
- Belarus is actively implementing modern technologies within its agricultural sector. DNA diagnostic methods meet global standards and facilitate the country's integration into international programs aimed at enhancing the genetic potential of livestock.
4. Reduction in treatment costs:
- Preventing genetic diseases through DNA diagnostics is more cost-effective than treating animals that have already developed these conditions. This is particularly significant for large-scale farming operations.
5. Preservation of rare breeds:
- DNA diagnostics help preserve rare or local cattle breeds by identifying and excluding carriers of mutations from breeding programs, all while maintaining genetic diversity.
Genetic testing is conducted for 4 diseases in the Aberdeen-Angus breed and 11 diseases in the Holstein breed, including:
- hereditary immunodeficiency;
- complex vertebral malformation;
- early embryonic loss;
- brachyspina syndrome;
- impaired blood clotting;
- reduced fertility and fecundity.
The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is a member of the International Society for Animal Genetics (ISAG). This membership confirms that the quality of its work ranging from the identification of gene variants responsible for economically valuable traits and hereditary diseases to the molecular-genetic verification of an animal's pedigree, species, and breed is on par with international standards.
The information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023), 2024, pp. 208–209. Advantages and Innovations DNA-based diagnostics for genetic defects in cattle serve as a vital tool for enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the livestock sector in Belarus. This practice contributes to improving the genetic pool, reducing economic losses, and strengthening export potential.
Genetic monitoring of livestock, which has been conducted in the Republic of Belarus since 2015, has led to a 1.8–6.5-fold reduction in the number of carriers of dangerous mutations associated with various diseases; in the case of certain mutations, they have been eliminated entirely.
These services are provided by the accredited Republican Center for Genomic Biotechnologies. The high quality and methodological rigor of the work are validated through interlaboratory proficiency testing conducted in collaboration with the L. K. Ernst Federal Science Center for Animal Husbandry (Russian Federation) and the National Physical Laboratory (United Kingdom). The identification of species origin in meat components is performed by a laboratory included in the EAEU register of testing laboratories. The laboratory's test reports are recognized across all member states of the Customs Union. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The methodology has been refined, and its application has yielded positive results. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The Institute of Genetics and Cytology has completed the following R&D projects:
“Development of DNA-based marker systems (SNP-shot) for genes that determine fertility and milk yield in cattle”;
“Assessment of the frequency of recessive hereditary diseases that reduce viability and fertility in farm animals (cattle and domestic pigs)”;
“Development of DNA-based technology for identifying polymorphic gene variants that influence reproductive traits, with the aim of improving the reproductive capacity of beef cattle.”
The results of these research projects were used in the implementation of the Methodology. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1965 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading research centers in the field of genetics and cytology, providing a wide range of professional services to clients and partners and specializing in high‐quality genetic and cytological research based on modern technologies and advanced methods.
Main areas of research:
– Studying the structural and functional organization of genomes of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Studying issues in genetic and cellular engineering;
– Developing the genetic foundations for the selection of plants, animals, and microorganisms.
– Development of genomic technologies for agriculture, healthcare, sports, and environmental protection;
– Study of biosecurity issues;
– Providing services for DNA marking and DNA profiling of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Study of the interaction between the genome and the microbiome;
– Bioinformatics;
– Collection and preservation of unique DNA samples as sources of valuable genetic information;
– Monitoring of the genetic resources of the Republic of Belarus, promoting access to genetic resources and the joint use of benefits.
– Provision of services for determining the content of genetically modified ingredients in food raw materials and foodstuffs.
International scientific partnership agreements have been concluded with the Medical Genetic Research Center (Russia), the Estonian Biocenter (Estonia), the Institute of Genetics and Animal Breeding of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland), the National Institute of Biology of the Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia, Institute of Plant Genetic Resources“K", Sadovo of Agricultural Academy (Bulgaria), The Center for Experimental Biomedicine named after Ivane Beritashvili (Georgia), the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia), and others.
Official website of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing DNA diagnostic services for genetic defects associated with the development of autosomal recessive hereditary diseases in cattle under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing DNA diagnostic services for genetic defects associated with the development of autosomal recessive hereditary diseases in cattle under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The Importance of DNA Diagnostics for Cattle:
1. Early Identification of Genetic Defects:
- DNA diagnostics enable the detection of carriers of mutations that cause hereditary diseases, even before these conditions manifest in their offspring.
- This facilitates the exclusion of animals from breeding programs if they are capable of passing such defects on to the next generation.
2. Improvement of the Genetic Pool:
- The use of DNA diagnostics supports the selection of healthy animals, thereby improving the quality of the herd and reducing the risk of spreading genetic diseases.
3. Reduction of Economic Losses:
- Genetic diseases in cattle can lead to decreased productivity, premature animal mortality, high treatment costs, and diminished product quality. DNA diagnostics help to minimize these risks.
4. Support for Breeding Programs:
- In livestock breeding, it is essential to account for the genetic health of animals. DNA diagnostics allow for selection based on molecular markers, which increases the efficiency of breeding efforts.
5. Export Potential:
- Healthy, genetically verified livestock possess high export value. This can facilitate an increase in the export of Belarusian animals and genetic material.
Relevance to Belarus:
1. Significance of Livestock Farming to the Economy:
- Livestock farming, including cattle breeding, is a cornerstone of the agricultural sector in Belarus. Improving the genetics of the herd boosts productivity, which is crucial for ensuring food security and fostering exports.
2. Prevalence of hereditary diseases:
- In breeding farms in Belarus, as in other countries, autosomal recessive diseases-such as enzyme deficiencies, congenital malformations, and reproductive disorders-may occur. DNA diagnostics allow for the timely detection and management of these issues.
3. Technological development in agriculture:
- Belarus is actively implementing modern technologies within its agricultural sector. DNA diagnostic methods meet global standards and facilitate the country's integration into international programs aimed at enhancing the genetic potential of livestock.
4. Reduction in treatment costs:
- Preventing genetic diseases through DNA diagnostics is more cost-effective than treating animals that have already developed these conditions. This is particularly significant for large-scale farming operations.
5. Preservation of rare breeds:
- DNA diagnostics help preserve rare or local cattle breeds by identifying and excluding carriers of mutations from breeding programs, all while maintaining genetic diversity.
Genetic testing is conducted for 4 diseases in the Aberdeen-Angus breed and 11 diseases in the Holstein breed, including:
- hereditary immunodeficiency;
- complex vertebral malformation;
- early embryonic loss;
- brachyspina syndrome;
- impaired blood clotting;
- reduced fertility and fecundity.
The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is a member of the International Society for Animal Genetics (ISAG). This membership confirms that the quality of its work ranging from the identification of gene variants responsible for economically valuable traits and hereditary diseases to the molecular-genetic verification of an animal's pedigree, species, and breed is on par with international standards.
The information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023), 2024, pp. 208–209. Advantages and Innovations DNA-based diagnostics for genetic defects in cattle serve as a vital tool for enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the livestock sector in Belarus. This practice contributes to improving the genetic pool, reducing economic losses, and strengthening export potential.
Genetic monitoring of livestock, which has been conducted in the Republic of Belarus since 2015, has led to a 1.8–6.5-fold reduction in the number of carriers of dangerous mutations associated with various diseases; in the case of certain mutations, they have been eliminated entirely.
These services are provided by the accredited Republican Center for Genomic Biotechnologies. The high quality and methodological rigor of the work are validated through interlaboratory proficiency testing conducted in collaboration with the L. K. Ernst Federal Science Center for Animal Husbandry (Russian Federation) and the National Physical Laboratory (United Kingdom). The identification of species origin in meat components is performed by a laboratory included in the EAEU register of testing laboratories. The laboratory's test reports are recognized across all member states of the Customs Union. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The methodology has been refined, and its application has yielded positive results. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The Institute of Genetics and Cytology has completed the following R&D projects:
“Development of DNA-based marker systems (SNP-shot) for genes that determine fertility and milk yield in cattle”;
“Assessment of the frequency of recessive hereditary diseases that reduce viability and fertility in farm animals (cattle and domestic pigs)”;
“Development of DNA-based technology for identifying polymorphic gene variants that influence reproductive traits, with the aim of improving the reproductive capacity of beef cattle.”
The results of these research projects were used in the implementation of the Methodology. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1965 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading research centers in the field of genetics and cytology, providing a wide range of professional services to clients and partners and specializing in high‐quality genetic and cytological research based on modern technologies and advanced methods.
Main areas of research:
– Studying the structural and functional organization of genomes of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Studying issues in genetic and cellular engineering;
– Developing the genetic foundations for the selection of plants, animals, and microorganisms.
– Development of genomic technologies for agriculture, healthcare, sports, and environmental protection;
– Study of biosecurity issues;
– Providing services for DNA marking and DNA profiling of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Study of the interaction between the genome and the microbiome;
– Bioinformatics;
– Collection and preservation of unique DNA samples as sources of valuable genetic information;
– Monitoring of the genetic resources of the Republic of Belarus, promoting access to genetic resources and the joint use of benefits.
– Provision of services for determining the content of genetically modified ingredients in food raw materials and foodstuffs.
International scientific partnership agreements have been concluded with the Medical Genetic Research Center (Russia), the Estonian Biocenter (Estonia), the Institute of Genetics and Animal Breeding of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland), the National Institute of Biology of the Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia, Institute of Plant Genetic Resources“K", Sadovo of Agricultural Academy (Bulgaria), The Center for Experimental Biomedicine named after Ivane Beritashvili (Georgia), the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia), and others.
Official website of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing DNA diagnostic services for genetic defects associated with the development of autosomal recessive hereditary diseases in cattle under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing DNA diagnostic services for genetic defects associated with the development of autosomal recessive hereditary diseases in cattle under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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