MICROBIOME 2.0 (Shaping Human Microflora With Specific, Predetermined Properties)
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Genetics and Cytology offers the under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement and is looking for partners interested in the further development and implementation of this Technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Description The study of the microbiome and its interaction with the human genome represents one of the most promising frontiers in modern personalized medicine, bioinformatics, and biotechnology. It is viewed as a functional "supporting organ" that regulates homeostasis, immunity, and even the metabolism of medications.
Methodologies for Study and Interaction Analysis.
Current approaches rely on advanced molecular-genetic techniques:
. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): This includes 16S rRNA marker gene sequencing (used for bacterial identification) and shotgun metagenomic sequencing, which enables the decoding of every gene present in the microorganisms within a given sample.
. Host-Microbiome Interaction Analysis: This involves the simultaneous study of an individual's complete exome or genome alongside the metagenome of their microbiota. Such research helps elucidate how human genetic variations for instance, polymorphisms in immune-response genes shape the composition of the microflora, and how bacterial metabolites can activate or suppress the expression of human genes.
Strategic scientific and practical significance for Belarus.
1. National Infrastructure and Unique Research.
Belarus is home to the country's only Republican Center for Microbiome Research, which is actively operating within the Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Belarusian scientists have pioneered a practice in the country of simultaneously studying a patient's full exome and their microbiome. This approach is already being used to diagnose complex diseases of unknown etiology and to refine surgical or therapeutic treatment plans.
2. Projects on the genomes of long-lived individuals.
A key and unique focus for Belarusian science is the pilot project, "The Role of the Microbiome in the Genomic Characteristics of Long-Lived Individuals in Belarus." By examining the microbiota of the indigenous population-individuals who reach an advanced age while remaining in good health-researchers can identify protective bacterial strains and specific metabolic profiles. In the future, this will facilitate the development of domestically produced geroprotectors (anti-aging agents) and functional food products designed to support healthy aging.
3. Practical medicine and biosafety.
. Personalized treatment: Analyzing the interplay between the genome and the microbiome is critical in fields such as gastroenterology, oncology (where the microbiota plays a role in carcinogenesis), dermatology, and the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
. Combating antibiotic resistance: By studying the extrachromosomal genetic structures of bacteria and horizontal gene transfer within the microbiome, Belarusian microbiologists are working to overcome antibiotic resistance in hospital-acquired bacterial strains-a matter of national security.
The technology developed at the Institute of Genetics and Cytology focuses on studying the microbiome and analyzing its interaction with the human genome to devise new methods for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of a wide range of diseases. It is based on a comprehensive analysis of the genetic composition of the microbiota inhabiting the human body-primarily in the gut, but also on the skin, in the oral cavity, and on mucous membranes. The findings include data on the qualitative and quantitative composition of bacteria present in a sample, as well as the identification of pathogenic and opportunistic microorganisms that contribute to the development of various pathologies.
This information can be found in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2024), pp. 206–207.(in Russian)
Advantages and Innovations The implementation of this technology facilitates import substitution within the biomedical sector by enabling the creation of proprietary metagenomic databases, the development of national standards for a "healthy microbiome," and the production of a new generation of local probiotic preparations-so-called "precision probiotics"-tailored to the genetic profile of the Belarusian population.
Assessing the qualitative and quantitative composition of the human microbiome serves as the foundation for personalized and predictive medicine. Identifying the unique characteristics of an individual's microbiome allows for the prevention of various multifactorial diseases and helps account for individual responses to medications, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing the risk of complications. Furthermore, the detection of pathogenic and opportunistic microorganisms in individuals with various medical conditions aids in refining diagnoses and selecting appropriate treatment strategies.
This technology meets global standards.
The analysis of the microbiome composition yields practical recommendations for dietary adjustments. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Scope of application.
Healthcare organizations at the III–IV technological level.
The technology can be used to provide medical care to individuals for the purpose of preventing and treating a range of infectious and non-infectious diseases. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Genetics and Cytology, a R&D project was carried out titled "Development and implementation of a method for the medical prevention of cerebral status disorders (P91) in premature infants."
The results of this project were used in the development of the Technology. Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1965 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading research centers in the field of genetics and cytology, providing a wide range of professional services to clients and partners and specializing in high‐quality genetic and cytological research based on modern technologies and advanced methods.
Main areas of research:
– Studying the structural and functional organization of genomes of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Studying issues in genetic and cellular engineering;
– Developing the genetic foundations for the selection of plants, animals, and microorganisms.
– Development of genomic technologies for agriculture, healthcare, sports, and environmental protection;
– Study of biosecurity issues;
– Providing services for DNA marking and DNA profiling of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Study of the interaction between the genome and the microbiome;
– Bioinformatics;
– Collection and preservation of unique DNA samples as sources of valuable genetic information;
– Monitoring of the genetic resources of the Republic of Belarus, promoting access to genetic resources and the joint use of benefits.
– Provision of services for determining the content of genetically modified ingredients in food raw materials and foodstuffs.
International scientific partnership agreements have been concluded with the Medical Genetic Research Center (Russia), the Estonian Biocenter (Estonia), the Institute of Genetics and Animal Breeding of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland), the National Institute of Biology of the Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia, Institute of Plant Genetic Resources“K", Sadovo of Agricultural Academy (Bulgaria), The Center for Experimental Biomedicine named after Ivane Beritashvili (Georgia), the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia), and others.
Official website of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Technologies for studying the microbiome (the entire collection of microorganisms within an organism) and analyzing its interaction with the human genome, with the aim of developing new methods for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various diseases under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of the Technologies for studying the microbiome (the entire collection of microorganisms within an organism) and analyzing its interaction with the human genome, with the aim of developing new methods for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various diseases. under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Methodologies for Study and Interaction Analysis.
Current approaches rely on advanced molecular-genetic techniques:
. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): This includes 16S rRNA marker gene sequencing (used for bacterial identification) and shotgun metagenomic sequencing, which enables the decoding of every gene present in the microorganisms within a given sample.
. Host-Microbiome Interaction Analysis: This involves the simultaneous study of an individual's complete exome or genome alongside the metagenome of their microbiota. Such research helps elucidate how human genetic variations for instance, polymorphisms in immune-response genes shape the composition of the microflora, and how bacterial metabolites can activate or suppress the expression of human genes.
Strategic scientific and practical significance for Belarus.
1. National Infrastructure and Unique Research.
Belarus is home to the country's only Republican Center for Microbiome Research, which is actively operating within the Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Belarusian scientists have pioneered a practice in the country of simultaneously studying a patient's full exome and their microbiome. This approach is already being used to diagnose complex diseases of unknown etiology and to refine surgical or therapeutic treatment plans.
2. Projects on the genomes of long-lived individuals.
A key and unique focus for Belarusian science is the pilot project, "The Role of the Microbiome in the Genomic Characteristics of Long-Lived Individuals in Belarus." By examining the microbiota of the indigenous population-individuals who reach an advanced age while remaining in good health-researchers can identify protective bacterial strains and specific metabolic profiles. In the future, this will facilitate the development of domestically produced geroprotectors (anti-aging agents) and functional food products designed to support healthy aging.
3. Practical medicine and biosafety.
. Personalized treatment: Analyzing the interplay between the genome and the microbiome is critical in fields such as gastroenterology, oncology (where the microbiota plays a role in carcinogenesis), dermatology, and the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
. Combating antibiotic resistance: By studying the extrachromosomal genetic structures of bacteria and horizontal gene transfer within the microbiome, Belarusian microbiologists are working to overcome antibiotic resistance in hospital-acquired bacterial strains-a matter of national security.
The technology developed at the Institute of Genetics and Cytology focuses on studying the microbiome and analyzing its interaction with the human genome to devise new methods for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of a wide range of diseases. It is based on a comprehensive analysis of the genetic composition of the microbiota inhabiting the human body-primarily in the gut, but also on the skin, in the oral cavity, and on mucous membranes. The findings include data on the qualitative and quantitative composition of bacteria present in a sample, as well as the identification of pathogenic and opportunistic microorganisms that contribute to the development of various pathologies.
This information can be found in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" (2024), pp. 206–207.(in Russian)
Advantages and Innovations The implementation of this technology facilitates import substitution within the biomedical sector by enabling the creation of proprietary metagenomic databases, the development of national standards for a "healthy microbiome," and the production of a new generation of local probiotic preparations-so-called "precision probiotics"-tailored to the genetic profile of the Belarusian population.
Assessing the qualitative and quantitative composition of the human microbiome serves as the foundation for personalized and predictive medicine. Identifying the unique characteristics of an individual's microbiome allows for the prevention of various multifactorial diseases and helps account for individual responses to medications, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing the risk of complications. Furthermore, the detection of pathogenic and opportunistic microorganisms in individuals with various medical conditions aids in refining diagnoses and selecting appropriate treatment strategies.
This technology meets global standards.
The analysis of the microbiome composition yields practical recommendations for dietary adjustments. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Scope of application.
Healthcare organizations at the III–IV technological level.
The technology can be used to provide medical care to individuals for the purpose of preventing and treating a range of infectious and non-infectious diseases. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Genetics and Cytology, a R&D project was carried out titled "Development and implementation of a method for the medical prevention of cerebral status disorders (P91) in premature infants."
The results of this project were used in the development of the Technology. Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1965 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading research centers in the field of genetics and cytology, providing a wide range of professional services to clients and partners and specializing in high‐quality genetic and cytological research based on modern technologies and advanced methods.
Main areas of research:
– Studying the structural and functional organization of genomes of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Studying issues in genetic and cellular engineering;
– Developing the genetic foundations for the selection of plants, animals, and microorganisms.
– Development of genomic technologies for agriculture, healthcare, sports, and environmental protection;
– Study of biosecurity issues;
– Providing services for DNA marking and DNA profiling of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Study of the interaction between the genome and the microbiome;
– Bioinformatics;
– Collection and preservation of unique DNA samples as sources of valuable genetic information;
– Monitoring of the genetic resources of the Republic of Belarus, promoting access to genetic resources and the joint use of benefits.
– Provision of services for determining the content of genetically modified ingredients in food raw materials and foodstuffs.
International scientific partnership agreements have been concluded with the Medical Genetic Research Center (Russia), the Estonian Biocenter (Estonia), the Institute of Genetics and Animal Breeding of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland), the National Institute of Biology of the Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia, Institute of Plant Genetic Resources“K", Sadovo of Agricultural Academy (Bulgaria), The Center for Experimental Biomedicine named after Ivane Beritashvili (Georgia), the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia), and others.
Official website of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Technologies for studying the microbiome (the entire collection of microorganisms within an organism) and analyzing its interaction with the human genome, with the aim of developing new methods for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various diseases under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of the Technologies for studying the microbiome (the entire collection of microorganisms within an organism) and analyzing its interaction with the human genome, with the aim of developing new methods for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various diseases. under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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