Identification Of Genetic Predisposition To Multifactorial Diseases. Pharmacogenetics
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Genetics and Cytology offers the DNA testing technology for human genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement and is looking for partners interested in the further development and implementation of this Technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Description DNA testing technologies for identifying genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases (such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc.) serve as an essential tool in modern medicine.
The importance of DNA testing technologies:
1. Early diagnosis and prevention:
- DNA testing makes it possible to identify a genetic predisposition to diseases long before they manifest clinically.
- This enables the development of personalized preventive measures, including lifestyle and dietary adjustments, as well as regular medical check-ups.
2. Personalized medicine:
- Genetic data assist physicians in selecting the most effective treatment for an individual patient. For instance, the choice of medications and their dosages can be tailored based on a person's unique genetic profile.
3. Reduction in healthcare costs:
- Early diagnosis and prevention of multifactorial diseases lower the costs associated with treating complications and chronic forms of these conditions.
4. Investigation of hereditary risk factors:
- DNA testing allows for the study of familial predispositions and the identification of at-risk groups among a patient's relatives.
5. Development of new treatment methods:
- Genetic research helps uncover the mechanisms underlying disease development, facilitating the creation of new targeted drugs and therapeutic approaches.
Relevance for Belarus:
1. Rising incidence of chronic diseases:
- Like many other nations, Belarus is experiencing an increase in the prevalence of multifactorial diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. DNA testing can help curb this trend through early diagnosis and prevention.
2. Advancement of the healthcare system:
- The implementation of DNA testing technologies aligns with the modernization goals of the Belarusian healthcare system, which aim to enhance the quality of medical services. 3. Scientific Research and Innovation:
- Belarus is actively developing the fields of biotechnology and genetics. DNA testing can serve as a foundation for scientific research in genetics and personalized medicine.
4. Educational and Human Resource Potential:
- The implementation of DNA testing technologies necessitates the training of specialists in genetics, molecular biology, and bioinformatics, which in turn stimulates the development of educational programs.
5. Economic Efficiency:
- The use of DNA testing reduces the costs associated with treating chronic diseases, which is essential for optimizing healthcare expenditures.
The Institute of Genetics and Cytology has developed DNA testing technologies to assess an individual's genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases, including cardiovascular pathologies, venous thrombosis, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, disorders of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, metabolic syndrome (a combination of obesity, arterial hypertension, and diabetes mellitus), as well as ligament and tendon ruptures or strains.
The analysis is performed using the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method. It examines genes associated with the regulation of blood pressure, the maintenance of water-electrolyte homeostasis, blood coagulation, lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, folic acid metabolism, the regulation of cholesterol levels, and more.
The most sought-after application is the identification of genetic causes of pregnancy loss. When a high risk of miscarriage is detected, obstetrician-gynecologists can prescribe appropriate therapy, which helps ensure a healthy pregnancy and a successful delivery. Pharmacogenetic testing is performed to assess hypersensitivity or resistance to the drugs Warfarin and Clopidogrel; this enables the selection of an appropriate dosage and helps avoid complications-which can, in some cases, be fatal-associated with their use.
This information can be found in the Catalog of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Applied Developments, p. 1. Advantages and Innovations DNA testing technologies for identifying genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases serve as an important tool for improving the health of the Belarusian population. Their implementation fosters the development of personalized medicine, helps reduce the economic costs of treatment, and enhances the quality of life for citizens.
Identifying a genetic predisposition makes it possible to:
. implement prevention strategies or achieve early diagnosis of multifactorial diseases;
. select appropriate treatment methods;
. account for individual responses to medications, which increases treatment efficacy and lowers the risk of complications. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The results have been implemented at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center (RSPC) for Cardiology, the RSPC for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnologies, the City Center for Osteoporosis Prevention, and a number of municipal and regional clinical hospitals in the Republic of Belarus.
Instructions for use dated April 13, 2012, titled "DNA Diagnostics of Genetic Predisposition to Thrombophilias of Various Origins" (approved by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus).
International Certificate from the Reference Institute for Bioanalytics (Bonn, Germany) dated April 8, 2017. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent dated October 28, 2014: "Method for determining the genetic risk of myocardial infarction." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1965 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading research centers in the field of genetics and cytology, providing a wide range of professional services to clients and partners and specializing in high‐quality genetic and cytological research based on modern technologies and advanced methods.
Main areas of research:
– Studying the structural and functional organization of genomes of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Studying issues in genetic and cellular engineering;
– Developing the genetic foundations for the selection of plants, animals, and microorganisms.
– Development of genomic technologies for agriculture, healthcare, sports, and environmental protection;
– Study of biosecurity issues;
– Providing services for DNA marking and DNA profiling of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Study of the interaction between the genome and the microbiome;
– Bioinformatics;
– Collection and preservation of unique DNA samples as sources of valuable genetic information;
– Monitoring of the genetic resources of the Republic of Belarus, promoting access to genetic resources and the joint use of benefits.
– Provision of services for determining the content of genetically modified ingredients in food raw materials and foodstuffs.
International scientific partnership agreements have been concluded with the Medical Genetic Research Center (Russia), the Estonian Biocenter (Estonia), the Institute of Genetics and Animal Breeding of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland), the National Institute of Biology of the Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia, Institute of Plant Genetic Resources“K", Sadovo of Agricultural Academy (Bulgaria), The Center for Experimental Biomedicine named after Ivane Beritashvili (Georgia), the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia), and others.
Official website of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the DNA testing technologies for human genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of the DNA testing technologies for human genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The importance of DNA testing technologies:
1. Early diagnosis and prevention:
- DNA testing makes it possible to identify a genetic predisposition to diseases long before they manifest clinically.
- This enables the development of personalized preventive measures, including lifestyle and dietary adjustments, as well as regular medical check-ups.
2. Personalized medicine:
- Genetic data assist physicians in selecting the most effective treatment for an individual patient. For instance, the choice of medications and their dosages can be tailored based on a person's unique genetic profile.
3. Reduction in healthcare costs:
- Early diagnosis and prevention of multifactorial diseases lower the costs associated with treating complications and chronic forms of these conditions.
4. Investigation of hereditary risk factors:
- DNA testing allows for the study of familial predispositions and the identification of at-risk groups among a patient's relatives.
5. Development of new treatment methods:
- Genetic research helps uncover the mechanisms underlying disease development, facilitating the creation of new targeted drugs and therapeutic approaches.
Relevance for Belarus:
1. Rising incidence of chronic diseases:
- Like many other nations, Belarus is experiencing an increase in the prevalence of multifactorial diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. DNA testing can help curb this trend through early diagnosis and prevention.
2. Advancement of the healthcare system:
- The implementation of DNA testing technologies aligns with the modernization goals of the Belarusian healthcare system, which aim to enhance the quality of medical services. 3. Scientific Research and Innovation:
- Belarus is actively developing the fields of biotechnology and genetics. DNA testing can serve as a foundation for scientific research in genetics and personalized medicine.
4. Educational and Human Resource Potential:
- The implementation of DNA testing technologies necessitates the training of specialists in genetics, molecular biology, and bioinformatics, which in turn stimulates the development of educational programs.
5. Economic Efficiency:
- The use of DNA testing reduces the costs associated with treating chronic diseases, which is essential for optimizing healthcare expenditures.
The Institute of Genetics and Cytology has developed DNA testing technologies to assess an individual's genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases, including cardiovascular pathologies, venous thrombosis, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, disorders of carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, metabolic syndrome (a combination of obesity, arterial hypertension, and diabetes mellitus), as well as ligament and tendon ruptures or strains.
The analysis is performed using the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) method. It examines genes associated with the regulation of blood pressure, the maintenance of water-electrolyte homeostasis, blood coagulation, lipid and carbohydrate metabolism, folic acid metabolism, the regulation of cholesterol levels, and more.
The most sought-after application is the identification of genetic causes of pregnancy loss. When a high risk of miscarriage is detected, obstetrician-gynecologists can prescribe appropriate therapy, which helps ensure a healthy pregnancy and a successful delivery. Pharmacogenetic testing is performed to assess hypersensitivity or resistance to the drugs Warfarin and Clopidogrel; this enables the selection of an appropriate dosage and helps avoid complications-which can, in some cases, be fatal-associated with their use.
This information can be found in the Catalog of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Applied Developments, p. 1. Advantages and Innovations DNA testing technologies for identifying genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases serve as an important tool for improving the health of the Belarusian population. Their implementation fosters the development of personalized medicine, helps reduce the economic costs of treatment, and enhances the quality of life for citizens.
Identifying a genetic predisposition makes it possible to:
. implement prevention strategies or achieve early diagnosis of multifactorial diseases;
. select appropriate treatment methods;
. account for individual responses to medications, which increases treatment efficacy and lowers the risk of complications. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The results have been implemented at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center (RSPC) for Cardiology, the RSPC for Transfusiology and Medical Biotechnologies, the City Center for Osteoporosis Prevention, and a number of municipal and regional clinical hospitals in the Republic of Belarus.
Instructions for use dated April 13, 2012, titled "DNA Diagnostics of Genetic Predisposition to Thrombophilias of Various Origins" (approved by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus).
International Certificate from the Reference Institute for Bioanalytics (Bonn, Germany) dated April 8, 2017. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Patents granted
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Patent dated October 28, 2014: "Method for determining the genetic risk of myocardial infarction." Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1965 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
A.01.62 - Support activities for animal production
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Genetics and Cytology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is one of the leading research centers in the field of genetics and cytology, providing a wide range of professional services to clients and partners and specializing in high‐quality genetic and cytological research based on modern technologies and advanced methods.
Main areas of research:
– Studying the structural and functional organization of genomes of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Studying issues in genetic and cellular engineering;
– Developing the genetic foundations for the selection of plants, animals, and microorganisms.
– Development of genomic technologies for agriculture, healthcare, sports, and environmental protection;
– Study of biosecurity issues;
– Providing services for DNA marking and DNA profiling of plants, animals, humans, and microorganisms;
– Study of the interaction between the genome and the microbiome;
– Bioinformatics;
– Collection and preservation of unique DNA samples as sources of valuable genetic information;
– Monitoring of the genetic resources of the Republic of Belarus, promoting access to genetic resources and the joint use of benefits.
– Provision of services for determining the content of genetically modified ingredients in food raw materials and foodstuffs.
International scientific partnership agreements have been concluded with the Medical Genetic Research Center (Russia), the Estonian Biocenter (Estonia), the Institute of Genetics and Animal Breeding of the Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland), the National Institute of Biology of the Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia, Institute of Plant Genetic Resources“K", Sadovo of Agricultural Academy (Bulgaria), The Center for Experimental Biomedicine named after Ivane Beritashvili (Georgia), the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia), and others.
Official website of the Institute of Genetics and Cytology. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the DNA testing technologies for human genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in the development and implementation of the DNA testing technologies for human genetic predisposition to multifactorial diseases under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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