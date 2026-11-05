UPDATE - MUFG Capital Analytics To Relocate Headquarters To Irving, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 16,000-Square-Foot Office Reflects Continued Growth and Investment in Employees, Clients, and North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUFG Capital Analytics announced that it will relocate its headquarters to a new 16,000-square-foot office at The Towers at Williams Square in Irving, Texas.

The move marks a significant milestone for the firm and underscores MUFG Capital Analytics' continued investment in the people and culture that have shaped its success. Previously located in downtown Dallas, the company will remain committed to supporting employees, delivering exceptional service to clients, and strengthening its longstanding presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, where it has been recognized multiple times among the area's Top Workplaces.

"Our success has been built on the expertise, dedication, and relationships that enable us to deliver exceptional service to our clients," said Steven Boydstun, President of MUFG Capital Analytics. "This new headquarters represents more than a change in address. It's an investment in the culture we've worked hard to build and the future we're creating together. We believe that when talented people are given the right environment, the right tools, and the trust to do their best work, they create better outcomes for clients and stronger opportunities for each other."

MUFG Capital Analytics provides specialized services to the global alternative investment management industry, supporting a diverse range of funds across public and private markets. Through a combination of experienced professionals and advanced technology, the firm helps clients navigate the operational and reporting complexities associated with illiquid and semi-liquid assets.

The company will celebrate the opening of its new headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 4 at The Towers at Williams Square.

About MUFG Capital Analytics

MUFG Capital Analytics is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative investment management industry. Based in Irving, MUFG Capital Analytics' team of seasoned professionals utilizes cutting-edge technologies to deliver tailored solutions that address the complexities of the evolving financial landscape of illiquid and semi-liquid assets. MUFG Capital Analytics has represented a diverse range of funds across public and private markets, including fund of funds, private equity, private debt, real assets, infrastructure, and venture capital.

MUFG Capital Analytics is a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the largest banks in the world with approximately $3 trillion in assets. To learn more, please visit us at:

CONTACT: Press Contact Nicole Katzin...