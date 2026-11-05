UPDATE - MUFG Capital Analytics To Host 2026 Master Class Focused On Leadership, Innovation, And The Future Of Private Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUFG Capital Analytics will host its 2026 Master Class today in Las Colinas, bringing together several hundred fund accounting professionals, company leaders, select clients, and technology partners for a day of professional development, industry insights, and collaboration.

Originally established as a continuing professional education (CPE) event, the Master Class has evolved into a broader forum for exploring the trends, technologies, and leadership challenges shaping the future of private markets and fund administration.

"Master Class is an investment in our people and the relationships that help us succeed," said Steven Boydstun, President of MUFG Capital Analytics. "Bringing together employees, clients, and partners gives us an opportunity to learn from one another, deepen relationships, and continue building the collaborative culture that defines our organization."

This year's program will feature keynote presentations from:



Ryan Vet, futurist, entrepreneur, and author, who will address artificial intelligence, generational change, and the future of work

Dr. Michelle Rozen, an expert in behavioral change and leadership Professor Sarah Rice, whose research focuses on internal controls and financial reporting



Attendees will also hear from Barry Giarraputo, Chief Financial Officer of Neuberger Private Markets, in a discussion with Scott Ramsey, Managing Director of MUFG Capital Analytics, about developments in capital markets and private investment strategies. The three keynote speakers will reconvene for a closing panel moderated by MCA's Ruth Mamo.

Alongside the presentations will be a technology showcase featuring MUFG Capital Analytics' technology partners. New this year, the showcase will provide employees with direct access to emerging tools and platforms that will help shape the firm's future operating environment.

“Artificial intelligence, talent development, and operational excellence have become deeply interconnected and increasingly influence how firms operate, innovate, and compete,” said Scott Ramsey.“Master Class will give our teams, clients, and partners a chance to explore how those trends are transforming private markets together.”

The event will conclude with a networking reception bringing together employees, leadership, clients, and participating partners.

About MUFG Capital Analytics

MUFG Capital Analytics is a leading solutions provider for the global alternative investment management industry. Based in Irving, MUFG Capital Analytics' team of seasoned professionals utilizes cutting-edge technologies to deliver tailored solutions that address the complexities of the evolving financial landscape of illiquid and semi-liquid assets. MUFG Capital Analytics has represented a diverse range of funds across public and private markets, including fund of funds, private equity, private debt, real assets, infrastructure, and venture capital.

MUFG Capital Analytics is a division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the largest banks in the world with approximately $3 trillion in assets. To learn more, please visit us at:

CONTACT: Press Contact Nicole Katzin...