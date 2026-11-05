Doxis Named A Leader In The IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment



IDC MarketScape notes Doxis' depth of platform, deployment speed, as well as architecture and interoperability as strengths.

“For organizations looking to consolidate point solutions and address the full content life cycle - ECM, CCM, and IDP - within a single platform, Doxis is a good fit,” the IDC MarketScape notes. IDC MarketScape evaluated 17 intelligent content services vendors on their capabilities and strategies.



BONN, Germany, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment*.

We believe the IDC MarketScape arrives at a pivotal time as enterprises are moving AI out of the pilot stage and embedding it into core content-intensive business processes.“Content earns the label 'intelligent' when it stops being merely stored and retrieved and becomes the context layer that AI and automation depend on to reason, retrieve, and act reliably,” says Amy Machado, Research Director, Content and Knowledge Discovery Strategies, IDC.

As we see it, Doxis is recognized as a Leader because it provides that context layer for AI, empowering enterprise customers to securely manage and act on high volumes of documents from capture through archiving on one unified AI-first platform, instead of across separate systems.

“AI pilots can demonstrate what's possible, but running AI across billions of business documents in a secure, repeatable and trustworthy way is a different challenge,” says Dr. John Bates, CEO of Doxis. He continues:“It demands a scalable architecture, reliable processes, deep business context and governance that works at every step. We've built Doxis to bring those capabilities together in one trusted Document Intelligence platform. We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape as more enterprises seek to bolster productivity and efficiency through Document Intelligence.”

Read the IDC MarketScape excerpt about Doxis here.

Platform depth, interoperability and fast time-to-value of Doxis

From our view, Doxis was named a Leader based on strengths in the following areas:



Depth of platform: Doxis is an AI-first platform that unites enterprise content management (ECM), process automation, intelligent document processing (IDP), and intelligent communications to deliver document intelligence across the entire document lifecycle.

Rapid time-to-value: Enterprise customers are typically able to deploy Doxis in weeks rather than months for a quick time-to-value. Architecture and interoperability: Doxis offers deep integrations with leading systems, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Microsoft 365, ServiceNow and Workday, and provides more than 150 third-party connectors.



IDC MarketScape recognition follows continued rapid growth period for Doxis

Doxis' recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape follows a period of platform investment and rapid business growth. Over the past 12 months, Doxis acquired customer communication and experience management specialist Metaforce and launched Doxis AI.dp to enhance its intelligent document processing capabilities. Doxis also significantly expanded its portfolio of SAP certifications and solutions for document-centric SAP processes to help customers accelerate their Clean Core strategy – most recently to automate procurement and invoice processing across SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA environments.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, Amy Machado, IDC #US54137426

Contact:



Maureen Cüeppers

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