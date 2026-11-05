Gomdnow Expands Drug Testing Services, Non-DOT Oral Fluid Tests And Launches Its Online Compliance Training Academy

goMDnow Expands Drug Testing Services and Launches Online Training Academy

goMDnow launches its online Training Academy and adds non-DOT oral fluid testing alongside its DOT random testing consortium and DOT return-to-duty program.

- Waqar BashirCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- goMDnow, a nationwide provider of DOT and non-DOT drug and alcohol testing services, announced expanded testing and education offerings that include the goMDnow compliance training academy, saliva drug testing, compliance guides, and industry-focused resources. The additions bring testing, program administration, and online learning together for employers, commercial drivers, owner-operators, and fleets.Online Compliance EducationThe goMDnow Training Academy provides self-paced courses addressing reasonable suspicion supervisor training, Designated Employer Representative (DER) responsibilities, driver awareness, Clearinghouse compliance, audit preparation, and small-fleet requirements. Learners can complete course assessments and receive course-completion certificates. Employers remain responsible for any additional employer-specific materials, practical requirements, or other obligations that apply to their programs.Additional Testing OptionsThe expanded portfolio includes non-DOT saliva drug testing, also known as oral fluid testing. This specimen option complements urine and hair testing for eligible workplace programs. Available test panels, collection methods, and locations depend on the selected service and employer requirements. DOT-regulated testing follows the applicable federal requirements; non-DOT panel choices do not replace those requirements.Testing and Program SupportgoMDnow continues to provide DOT random testing consortium services, return-to-duty drug testing after the required Substance Abuse Professional steps, follow-up testing program support, breath alcohol testing, and physical exam services. Its program support also includes Medical Review Officer review where applicable, observed collections, and FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse assistance and reporting for covered services. The company serves transportation and trucking employers alongside construction, healthcare, aviation, maritime, rail, and delivery businesses.Guidance and Nationwide AccessNew compliance guides address common questions about DOT and non-DOT testing, consortium participation, return-to-duty requirements, and workplace testing procedures. The resources are intended to help employers and drivers understand the services and responsibilities relevant to their situations. goMDnow reports access to more than 25,000 collection locations nationwide, with laboratory services available through Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, and Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), depending on the test selected. Customers can order services online and receive collection instructions. Availability of a particular test varies by location and service; customers should use the collection authorization issued for their order.The expanded offerings are intended to help organizations coordinate testing and education through one platform while maintaining programs appropriate to their operations. Service information, course details, and ordering options are available at goMDnow.About goMDnowBased in Charlotte, North Carolina, goMDnow provides DOT and non-DOT drug and alcohol testing, consortium/third-party administrator (C/TPA) services, return-to-duty and follow-up testing support, and DOT compliance education. The company serves commercial drivers, owner-operators, fleets, and employers through online services and a nationwide collection network.

Waqar Bashir

goMDnow Drug Testing

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goMDnow Expands Drug Testing Services, Non-DOT Oral Fluid Tests and Launches Its Online Compliance Training Academy News Provided By goMDnow Drug Testing November 05, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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