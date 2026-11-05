Based Trading Cards Expands Collector Experience With Holohoard

Based Trading Cards on HoloHoard

Based Trading Cards on HoloHoard

Based Trading Cards on HoloHoard

New integration gives collectors tools to track serial numbers, share pulls, monitor card values and connect across the hobby

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Based Trading Cards has announced that its cards are now fully integrated into HoloHoard, giving collectors a centralized platform to track cards, post rare pulls, follow serialized cards, monitor market values and connect with other collectors.

HoloHoard allows collectors to post pulls with photos or video, add serial numbers and captions, and identify cards as“Keeping it,”“Taking offers,”“For sale” or“For trade.” Users can also follow other collectors, comment on pulls and message directly about cards.

For collectors of Based Trading Cards and beyond, one of the platform's key features is expanded serial tracking. Each numbered scarcity tier has its own tracker showing which serial numbers have been found and which remain unaccounted for. Trackers are updated through collector submissions and serialized marketplace listings, with a dedicated board following known 1-of-1 cards across releases.

Collectors can also claim serial numbers they own. Once verified, the card can display the collector's name and photo on the tracker and appear on their public HoloHoard profile alongside their pulls, collection, lists and shop links.

Additional HoloHoard features include private messaging, card values and expected ranges based on comparable sales, collection management tools, bulk adding, condition tracking, personal notes and downloadable checklists in PDF, Excel, CSV and image formats.

“For us, this is another way to make the collector experience more transparent, connected and fun,” said Alladan Flinn, Founder of Based Trading Cards.“The pack opening starts the chase, but HoloHoard gives collectors a way to follow what has been found, what is still out there and where some of the biggest cards in the collection end up.”

The integration supports Based Trading Cards' broader collector-first approach, with an emphasis on transparent scarcity, premium physical production and tools that help collectors better understand and engage with each release.

About Based Trading Cards

Based Trading Cards is a California-based premium trading card company creating limited-run collectible releases featuring original artwork, transparent print runs, specialty printing techniques, rare chase cards and collector-focused scarcity. For more information, visit

About HoloHoard

HoloHoard brings the trading card collectors community together for the chase, and Bitcoin Trading Cards is fully catalogued with every card down to its variant, treatment, and print run. Collectors can post their rare pulls with photos and videos, create and share lists, and know the value of their collection based on statistics from past sales. Every serialised scarcity tier has its own tracker that shows which serials have been found by members or spotted across the internet. HoloHoard is free to use on the web and mobile at



Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

+1 949-274-9651‬

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Based Trading Cards Expands Collector Experience With HoloHoard News Provided By Bradley PR and Marketing November 05, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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