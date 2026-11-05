Answer Engine Optimization for Doctors & Medical Spas webinar

Medical marketing agency releases webinar to help medical and aesthetic practices stay visible as patients increasingly turn to AI for provider recommendations.

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a medical and aesthetics marketing agency based in Rye, New York, has released a new on-demand webinar titled "How to Become the Provider That AI Recommends." The free webinar is designed to help clinics, med spas, and healthcare providers understand how patients are now using artificial intelligence search tools (like ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google's AI Mode) to search for care and what practices can do to remain visible as this shift accelerates.The webinar arrives at a pivotal moment for the healthcare marketing landscape. As patients increasingly turn to platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Google's AI-generated answers to research providers and services, the way practices are discovered online is changing rapidly. Medical Marketing Whiz developed this training to help providers understand these emerging search behaviors and take informed steps to position their practices accordingly.The session, led by founder Lori Werner, walks attendees through the evolution of medical marketing, from early website listings and search engine optimization to today's AI-driven discovery tools. The training explains why this shift represents one of the most significant changes the industry has seen in more than 15 years, and it offers practical guidance on how providers can adapt their online presence to be recognized and referenced by AI platforms. Attendees who register also receive access to the full recording and additional resources, including complimentary access to Werner's published books.Medical Marketing Whiz was founded in 2016, and has made AI-forward marketing a central focus over the past 12 to 18 months, dedicating significant research and development to understanding how providers can be surfaced in AI-generated recommendations. The agency has already implemented these strategies at more than 150 clinics, reflecting its commitment to staying ahead of the curve as the technology continues to evolve."My goal is to help providers feel prepared, not overwhelmed, as AI reshapes how patients find care," said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. "The time to understand these changes is now."Founded a decade ago, Medical Marketing Whiz has worked with more than 1,000 clinics and med spas across the country, building a reputation as a trusted resource in the medical and aesthetics marketing space. Werner is a frequent speaker at medical conferences, including industry events focused on aesthetics and med spa growth, and is the author of several books available on Amazon. The agency's approach combines education, strategy, and emerging technology to help practices navigate an increasingly complex digital environment with clarity and confidence.The new webinar reflects the agency's broader mission to serve as one of the most AI-forward marketing partners in the healthcare and aesthetics industry. Rather than treating artificial intelligence as a passing trend, Medical Marketing Whiz views it as a fundamental change in how patients connect with providers, and the training is intended to give practices a practical head start. The session emphasizes understanding and preparation, helping providers make informed decisions about their marketing strategies without overstating what any single tactic can achieve.Healthcare and aesthetics providers interested in viewing the replay can register at . Practices that would like to discuss their individual marketing goals can book a strategy meeting with Lori Werner at .As AI continues to influence how patients research and select care, Medical Marketing Whiz encourages providers to stay informed and proactive. The agency notes that early understanding of these tools can help practices maintain visibility and continue reaching the patients who are searching for their services. The webinar is structured to be accessible to both newcomers and those already familiar with digital marketing, offering context on where the industry has been and where it appears to be heading.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a medical and aesthetics marketing agency based in Rye, New York, with more than 10 years of experience serving clinics and med spas. Having worked with over 1,000 practices, the agency specializes in helping providers grow their visibility and connect with patients through modern, technology-driven marketing strategies, including a dedicated focus on AI-based search and discovery. Founded by Lori Werner, Medical Marketing Whiz combines education, strategy, and emerging technology to help healthcare and aesthetics practices navigate an evolving digital landscape.For more information, visit or call 888-418-8065.

Lori Werner

Medical Marketing Whiz

+1 888-418-8065

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Medical Marketing Whiz Launches New Webinar on How to Become the Provider That AI Recommends News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 05, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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