Google Reviews Recognize Chris Wise For Honest Communication With Rochester Ny Home Sellers

Brett Buys Roc Houses Google Business Profile describes weekly updates, clear explanations & respectful support!

- Brett IwanowiczROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC has added Chris Wise as acquisitions manager, expanding the Rochester company's capacity to speak with homeowners considering a sale. Since joining the team last year, Wise has been recognized by Google reviewers for keeping sellers informed, explaining the process clearly and treating people respectfully, including when a transaction does not move forward. The addition comes as the company works with homeowners facing a range of property situations, from inherited homes and needed repairs to rental properties, title complications and foreclosure concerns. Wise's role includes speaking with homeowners, learning about their property and goals, evaluating potential purchases, and following up on next steps.Two Google reviews specifically name Wise and describe different outcomes. Sandra Bovenzi wrote that Wise visited the home and made an offer she considered honest and fair. She said she felt comfortable with him throughout the process and that he“stayed in touch weekly, with updates and to answer any questions.” Bovenzi also noted that the closing took place earlier than planned and called him“a pleasure to do business with.”A reviewer identified as Heather described a potential sale that did not work out as she had hoped. She wrote that Wise explained the process plainly, set expectations up front and continued communicating when he had difficult news to share. Heather said his honesty, respect and kindness earned her respect, and thanked him for his help. The reviews offer two individual accounts of Wise's work with sellers. One describes a completed transaction; the other describes a conversation that did not result in the hoped-for sale. Together, they highlight the role communication can play when homeowners are weighing an important decision.“Adding Chris to our team was an important step as we continued building our capacity to work directly with homeowners,” said Brett Iwanowicz, owner of Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC.“I'm proud of the effort he has put in since joining us and the way he approaches each conversation: with honesty, patience and respect.”Wise's work involves more than discussing a possible purchase. Homeowners may have questions about property condition, timing, repairs, title matters or what happens after an offer is made. The company says its process begins by learning about the homeowner's circumstances and goals, then evaluating the property in person before deciding whether it can make an offer. When considering a potential purchase, the company reviews factors such as location, current condition, needed repairs and comparable sales. If the homeowner and company reach an agreement, the proposed terms are provided in writing. Real estate transactions also involve title work and legal steps, and sellers should have the opportunity to consult their own attorney and understand the agreement before signing. The company says it does not expect every conversation to result in a sale. Some homeowners may choose to list with an agent, make repairs before selling or explore another option. The company encourages sellers to compare choices and decide what best fits their circumstances. The Google reviews naming Wise are available through the company's Google Business Profile. Additional information about Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC is available at brettbuysrochouses.About Brett Buys Roc Houses LLCBrett Buys Roc Houses LLC is a Rochester-based real estate investment company serving homeowners in Rochester and surrounding communities. The company works with property owners considering a sale in a variety of circumstances, including inherited homes, properties needing repairs, rental properties and foreclosure concerns.

Brett Iwanowicz

Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC

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Google Reviews Recognize Chris Wise for Honest Communication With Rochester Ny Home Sellers News Provided By Brett Buys Roc Houses LLC November 05, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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