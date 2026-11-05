Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2027 among the nation's elite law firms in the publication's 17th edition. The recognition follows the firm's inclusion in the 2026 edition."As the oldest ranking in the Best Law Firms research family, the United States edition continues a tradition of rigorous evaluation that evolves alongside the legal industry," the publication states. "The 17th edition of Best Law Firms spotlights the very best in the most competitive legal market in the world, highlighting only the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide."For more than a century, Hill Farrer has built a legacy of excellence across practices, including business, labor and employment, trusts and estates, bankruptcy, real estate and litigation. The firm's attorneys are recognized leaders in their fields, earning the respect of both the courts and their peers. With an excellent track record and aggressive client advocacy, Hill Farrer consistently delivers successful results for its clients.Earlier this year, Hill Farrer was recognized as a Best Law Firm for 2026 by the Los Angeles Times and was selected for inclusion in the 2026 Chambers Spotlight California.

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HILL FARRER & BURRILL RECOGNIZED AS 2027 "BEST LAW FIRM" BY BEST LAWYERS News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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