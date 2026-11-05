Oneaccord Names Jesse Kreun Chief Operating Officer And Managing Principal Of Technology Enablement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kreun will lead firm operations and help growing businesses improve performance through practical use of AI, technology and better processes.

- Jesse Kreun, COO and Managing Principal, Technology Enablement

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OneAccord, a Kirkland-based business advisory and consulting firm, today announced that Jesse Kreun has been named Chief Operating Officer and Managing Principal of the firm's Technology Enablement Practice, effective immediately.

Kreun is an operations leader focused on process improvement, employee engagement and organizational health. He has held leadership roles in healthcare and technology consulting, including Director at Bellevue Healthcare and Training Lead at Blueprint Technologies, and he is a certified OASYS implementer. As COO he leads OneAccord's internal operations. As Managing Principal of Technology Enablement he leads the firm's work helping owners and leadership teams of companies with $25 million to $100 million in annual revenue get real value from AI, automation and the systems they already run on.

Kreun is leading OneAccord's transition toward becoming an AI-native firm, with a focus on improving how its people work and serve clients. The practice brings that same disciplined approach to clients.

The practice begins by understanding each client's processes, priorities and existing technology, then identifies where better use of current systems, targeted upgrades or new capabilities would create value.

“Jesse has done what we asked of him. He took on the hard, unglamorous work of making OneAccord run on better systems, and he did it by bringing our people along. Companies in the $25M to $100M range do not need another AI demo. They need an operator who has lived the change, who knows which tools earn their place, and who stays until the team is using them. Jesse is that operator, and the partners we build with make that work faster and more reliable for our clients,” said Nick Anderson, CEO of OneAccord.

“Most businesses do not have a people problem or an effort problem. They have a systems problem, and technology only helps when the process and the people are ready for it. I am honored to take on this role. Our job is to sit alongside owners and leadership teams, choose the right tools, and make sure the change sticks long after we step back,” said Jesse Kreun, COO and Managing Principal of Technology Enablement at OneAccord.

About OneAccord

OneAccord is a business advisory and consulting firm headquartered in Kirkland, WA. With more than 25 years of experience and more than 750 client organizations across 27 states, OneAccord partners with leadership teams to clarify strategy, align organizations, and build the execution discipline needed to grow. Services include strategic planning, business coaching, talent advisory, and fractional and interim C-suite leadership. Guided by its core values of Truth, Compassion, and Service, the firm is committed to its mission: Building Value. Built on Values.

Media contact: Nick Anderson | OneAccord | +1 425-250-0883 |...

###

Nick Anderson

OneAccord

+1 425-250-0883

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Jesse and Nick appear on the Value Factory podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OneAccord Names Jesse Kreun Chief Operating Officer and Managing Principal of Technology Enablement News Provided By OneAccord November 05, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.