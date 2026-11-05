Power Construction Inc. Highlights Custom Decks, Home Additions And Remodeling

A Power Construction crew frames a new covered patio roof attached to a home.

New roof framing goes up at the back of a home as part of a Power Construction project.

The Lawrence Township contractor brings deck, addition and remodeling work to homeowners across Mercer County, NJ and Bucks County, PA.

- Rafael Calderon, owner of Power Construction Inc TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Power Construction Inc., a family-owned general contractor based in Lawrence Township, NJ, is highlighting its custom decks, home additions, and home remodeling services for Lawrence Township homeowners and neighboring communities across Mercer County, New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, including Princeton, West Windsor, Hillsborough Township, Yardley, and Newtown. Known for roofing and siding, the company also builds and renovates the outdoor and living spaces homeowners use every day.Power Construction Inc. has served homeowners since 2001 and is licensed and insured in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Its crews handle projects from custom decks and outdoor living spaces to room additions and interior remodeling, and homeowners can ask about scope, materials, and timelines with a free estimate."We plan every project carefully and build it right the first time, whether it's a deck, an addition, or a remodel," said Rafael Calderon, owner of Power Construction Inc.Homeowners in Lawrence Township, Princeton, West Windsor, Hillsborough Township, Yardley, and Newtown work with the same licensed crews and the same project standards across every service, from roofing and siding to decks, additions, and remodeling.FAQWhat deck, addition, and remodeling services does Power Construction Inc. offer?Power Construction Inc. builds custom decks, designs and builds home additions, and handles home remodeling, alongside roofing, siding, gutters, and general contracting.Which areas does Power Construction Inc. serve?Power Construction Inc. serves Lawrence Township, Princeton, West Windsor, and Hillsborough Township in New Jersey, and Yardley and Newtown in Pennsylvania, along with surrounding communities.How can homeowners get started on a deck, addition, or remodeling project?Homeowners can request a free estimate online or by phone. Power Construction Inc. is licensed and insured in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.About Power Construction Inc.Power Construction Inc. is a family-owned, licensed, and insured general contractor based in Lawrence Township, NJ, serving homeowners and businesses across Mercer County, New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, including Princeton, West Windsor, Hillsborough Township, Yardley, and Newtown. Serving homeowners since 2001, the company specializes in roofing and siding, along with custom decks, home additions, home remodeling, gutters, and concrete, using materials from GAF, CertainTeed, and James Hardie. Learn more at powerconstructioninc.Power Construction Inc.209 Lawrenceville RdLawrence Township, NJ 08648(609) 393-3039...Media ContactRafael Calderon, Owner / Brigett, Project CoordinatorPower Construction Inc....(609) 393-3039

Rafael Calderon, Owner / Bridget, Project Coordinator

Power Construction Inc.

+1 609-393-3039

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Power Construction Inc. Highlights Custom Decks, Home Additions and Remodeling News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.