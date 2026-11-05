Organic Grower Summit Unveils 2026 Grower Of The Year Finalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four visionary growers from California and Montana advance to finals; winner to be announced live at OGS26 in Monterey







MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Grower Summit (OGS ), presented by Farm Progress, has announced the four finalists for the 2026 Grower of the Year Award, sponsored by John Deere. Spanning regenerative grain operations on the Northern Great Plains to large-scale organic carrot production in California's Central Valley, this year's honorees exemplify the depth, diversity and forward momentum of organic agriculture in America. The finalists will take the stage for a panel discussion at OGS26, taking place Dec. 2–3, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, California, where one will be named the 2026 Grower of the Year.

"This year's finalists embody everything the Grower of the Year Award stands for - leadership, innovation and a genuine commitment to advancing organic agriculture," said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress senior national events director. "Each of these growers has forged a distinctive path, and together they represent the full spectrum of what's possible in organic production. We're proud to give them a platform to share their stories and inspire the next generation."

Meet the 2026 Finalists

Doug Crabtree & Anna Jones-Crabtree - Vilicus Farms (Havre, Montana) First-generation farmers who transformed 1,280 acres into an 11,200-acre regenerative organic operation producing grain, pulses and oilseeds on the Northern Great Plains. With 26% of their total acreage dedicated to permanent pollinator habitat, Vilicus Farms holds the distinction of being the world's largest Bee Better Certified Farm. The Crabtrees also operate a nationally recognized apprenticeship program that prepares aspiring organic farmers in regenerative dryland production, and both serve in leadership roles with the Real Organic Project and the Organic Trade Association, helping shape policy and advocacy at the national level.

Wayne Gularte - Rincon Farms (Gonzales, California) An organic pioneer who began farming organically in the early 1990s, before the National Organic Program standards existed, driven by the belief that healthier soil produces healthier food. For more than 25 years, Wayne has maintained certified organic production on his 500-acre Salinas Valley operation, growing romaine lettuce, broccoli, celery, peas and mixed leaf lettuce using cover crops, composting and beneficial insect habitat. A recipient of multiple sustainability grants including the Healthy Soils Program (HSP) and the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP), Wayne has also dedicated over three decades to supporting youth in agriculture through 4-H and FFA livestock auctions, farm internships and leadership with the Monterey County Farm Bureau.

Donny Hopkins - Bolthouse Farms (Bakersfield, California) With nearly six decades in vegetable production and 40 years dedicated to organic carrots, Donny Hopkins serves as Vice President of Internal Farming at Bolthouse Farms, overseeing one of North America's largest organic vegetable production systems. Under his leadership, the farming team has integrated organic production into the company's long-term strategy, using emerging technologies like precision laser weeding to improve weed management and efficiency across large-scale operations. Across the specialty crop industry, Donny is known as the mentor's mentor - a leader who builds people as intentionally as he builds yields, and whose influence has shaped generations of farm managers and agricultural professionals.

Justin Miller - Twin Peaks Orchards (Newcastle, California) A 100% organic orchardist managing 95 acres of premium tree fruit in the Sierra Foothills, where GPS-guided equipment, drone scouting and precision moisture sensors drive every decision. Justin is recognized for producing exceptional fruit while advancing cover cropping and water-use efficiency as essential standards in orchard management. Beyond his own operation, he opens his farm to young and beginning growers for hands-on mentorship and is recognized throughout his community as a quiet but deeply influential servant leader.

Finalist Panel & Winner Reveal

The four finalists will participate in a panel discussion hosted by John Deere, sharing insights into their farming philosophies, operational practices and vision for the future of organic agriculture. The 2026 Grower of the Year will be announced live following the panel, with an in-depth conversation to follow, giving attendees a rare opportunity to learn directly from the growers shaping the industry.

An Expanded OGS26 Experience

In addition to the Grower of the Year Award program, OGS26 will feature two days of programming, including an exclusive off-site AGTech Reception & Field Demos at Reservoir Farms - a new evening networking event with live field demonstrations of next-generation organic farming innovations, sponsored by Reservoir, John Deere and Western Growers Association. A new Retailer Panel Discussion will convene industry experts to deliver critical insights on product quality, consistency, pricing, packaging and sustainability. This Week in Agribusiness will also be filming live on-site, capturing the stories and innovations shaping the future of organic farming for broadcast to a national audience. The Summit will further feature educational sessions on soil health, integrated pest management, emerging technologies and market trends, along with an expanded indoor and outdoor tradeshow.

2026 Registration

The Full 2-Day Pass delivers the summit's most comprehensive experience:



Complete access to all educational sessions and networking events

Meals including breakfasts, lunches and coffee breaks

Entry to the opening general session and the retailer panel

Transportation and entry to the Farm Progress AGTech Reception & Field Demos at Reservoir Farms

Attendance at the Grower of the Year awards ceremony Full access to the tradeshow featuring leading-edge organic solutions

For those with limited schedules, single-day passes are available and include all activities scheduled for the selected day. Complete registration details and package options can be viewed online at .

Registration is now open for all organic industry and allied trades professionals, including growers, consultants and inspectors.

Attendees are encouraged to book early in the OGS26 room block at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa, which closes November 13, 2026. Staying on-site provides easy access to every session and networking opportunity.

About Organic Grower Summit

The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Farm Progress, is a premier event for organic growers and suppliers to explore the latest trends, techniques and innovations in organic farming. This annual summit offers educational sessions, networking opportunities, and a platform for industry leaders to share insights and best practices in organic agriculture. Connect with and learn more about Organic Grower Summit at and on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at .

Media Contacts:

Michelle Swayze

Senior Marketing Manager

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Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at