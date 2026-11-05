Post-Quantum Deadlines Start In 2027, And The Race To Upgrade Encryption Is Already On

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Collect the encrypted data now. Break it later. The U.S. National Security Agency said on October 1 that adversaries are already employing these“harvest now, decrypt later” strategies, and the federal response now comes with dates. Under Committee on National Security Systems Policy 15, all new commercial National Security Systems must be capable of supporting quantum-resistant algorithms starting in 2027, and legacy systems that cannot support them are to be phased out by 2030. Vendors are not waiting. Post-quantum upgrades are now being announced for programming languages, web certificates, storage controllers and enterprise networks, and every one of those upgrades starts with the same job: finding where cryptography is used today. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ).

2027, 2030, 2031: The Clock Is Set

2027 is only the first date. Executive Order 14412,“Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks,” signed on June 22, 2026, directs the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance requiring federal agencies to transition their high value assets and high impact systems to post-quantum cryptography for key establishment by December 31, 2030, and for digital signatures by December 31, 2031.

Contractors are in scope as well. The order directs the FAR Council to publish a proposed rule that would require covered contractors to comply with NIST's Federal Information Processing Standards, including those incorporating post-quantum algorithms, by December 31, 2030.

Before any of that migration can happen, organizations have to know what they are running. Within 270 days of the order, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in coordination with NIST, is to release public guidance on the minimum elements for a cryptographic bill of materials, which the order says shall enable the automated assessment of the cryptographic assets utilized by a hardware or software element. Each agency's PQC migration lead, as the order defines the role, is responsible for overseeing agency-wide cryptographic inventory management and developing a prioritized migration plan.

You Can't Fix Cryptography You Can't See

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

The product line follows the order in which customers work through the problem, as Chief Executive Officer Ted Carefoot laid it out in the letter. QPrime provides a structured view of an organization's overall quantum-readiness posture. QScope discovers and organizes cryptography across applications, certificates, networks and infrastructure. QSim helps management teams compare migration approaches, costs, timelines and operational impacts before committing capital. The premise, according to the letter, is that organizations need to see their cryptography before they can fix it.

QSim, introduced on August 18 as an enterprise post-quantum migration simulation and decision-support capability, is available within QPrime and as a standalone product. It lets organizations compare three paths: staying with existing encryption, adopting a phased hybrid approach that combines current and post-quantum protections, or moving more fully to post-quantum security. For each scenario, QSim evaluates feasibility, residual quantum risk, estimated cost, timing and technology readiness, including the estimated latest safe point to begin the transformation, according to the company.

“Post-quantum migration will require coordinated decisions across security, technology, finance and operations,” said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE.“QSim is designed to give those teams a common evidence base so leadership can approve a plan that is understandable, measurable, and defensible.”

The commercial activity is coming from several directions. QSE pointed to its first municipal government post-quantum security pilot, launched earlier this year through MISA, and a July purchase order for its preparedness platform from the Malaysian operations of a leading global insurance and asset-management group. Two of its newest agreements are in Southeast Asia: on August 24, QSE announced a strategic partnership with Pos Digicert Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian certification authority, and on September 10 it signed a distribution agreement with Nextwave (Thailand) Co., Ltd., whose network includes more than 50 cybersecurity-focused channel partners. QSE said Malaysia's Cyber Security Act 2024 and related government directives are beginning to formalize post-quantum migration requirements for critical infrastructure.

The company has added capital and people. A financing initially announced at C$3 million closed in August at approximately C$6 million in gross proceeds, roughly twice its initial size, which the company said supports continued commercialization, expansion of the QSE platform and working capital. On September 30, QSE announced the appointment of Joseph Hall as Chief Intelligence Officer, adding more than 20 years of frontline cybersecurity and threat intelligence experience; he will work closely with Chief Technology Officer Michael Massing. And on September 17, QSE said it was one of nine Canadian quantum companies selected for a Government of Canada-supported delegation to the Netherlands, which included engagement with the European Space Agency.

The Web Is Rebuilding Its Trust Layer

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) wants to issue post-quantum certificates itself. On September 29, the company announced its intent to become a public Certificate Authority that will support both traditional encryption and next-generation post-quantum Merkle Tree Certificates (MTCs). MTCs verify that a certificate is logged in a trusted registry using lightweight proofs, which avoids the need to transmit heavy post-quantum signatures with every connection. Cloudflare has agreed to acquire publicly trusted Root CA key material from an established certificate authority, a transaction it said was expected to close in the next two months subject to customary closing conditions, and production MTC issuance is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

“Upgrading the web's security before quantum computers can break it is one of the biggest coordination challenges in the history of the Internet,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is building the same protection into Java. Oracle announced the availability of Java 27 on September 15, advancing the platform's post-quantum cryptography capabilities with hybrid key exchange for TLS 1.3. Oracle said the feature, JEP 527, helps organizations strengthen the protection of sensitive data and business-critical communications against“harvest now, decrypt later” threats. Oracle Jipher 20, which wraps a FIPS 140-3 validated OpenSSL cryptographic module for Java applications, adds support for the ML-KEM and ML-DSA post-quantum algorithms.

“With Java 27, Oracle delivers a major post-quantum cryptography milestone and is executing on a roadmap to bring comparable capabilities to JDK releases with long-term support offered by Oracle. This will help customers protect business-critical applications and data with less disruption,” said Georges Saab, senior vice president, Oracle Java Platform and chair, OpenJDK governing board.

Down to the Silicon, Out to the Network

The upgrade cycle reaches all the way to the chip. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) said on October 12 that it is updating its Flashtec SSD controller portfolio with an enhanced version of its PCIe Gen 5 NVMe 5016 controller that adds support for the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) 2.0, to help customers prepare for emerging post-quantum security requirements.

“By continuing to expand our portfolio, we're providing the building blocks needed to create more efficient, secure and adaptable platforms for today's increasingly distributed and data-intensive computing environments,” said Brian McCarson, corporate vice president and GM of Microchip's data center solutions business unit.

Big money is moving, too. IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), which delivers integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security, agreed on October 12 to acquire Zero Trust security company Elisity, Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at up to $1.3 billion, including up to $150 million in earnout opportunity subject to the performance of the Elisity business. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions including required regulatory approval. Notably for the inventory problem, IonQ said a shared roadmap will extend Elisity's IdentityGraph with cryptographic inventory and risk information.

“With Elisity and its team as part of IonQ, we will be well positioned to help customers protect critical infrastructure and enterprise networks throughout the transition to the quantum era,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ.

From the federal calendar to the product roadmaps, the sequence is the same: find the cryptography first, then replace it. With the first federal requirement beginning in 2027, that inventory work is already on the calendar.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

Post-quantum security names can move on a federal deadline, a product launch or a billion-dollar acquisition, and attention often builds before the crowd notices. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow and trending tickers as they form. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. news releases dated August 18, August 24, September 10, September 17, September 30 and October 2, 2026.

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