Christina Seix Academy's Interim Head Of School Ivy Green Credits Close-Knit Community With Enabling Student Success

Interim Head of School Ivy Green Greets Students at Christina Seix Academy

CSA Interim Head of School Ivy Green

CSA Chair of the Board of Trustees Rob Connor, Ph.D.

Test Scores Are Significantly Above NJ and National Averages; So Is Sense of Belonging, Green Says

- Interim Head of School Ivy GreenTRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ivy Green, the Interim Head of School at Christina Seix Academy (CSA ), today shares results of its latest standardized reading and math scores, which show that students at the Trenton-based independent school score well compared to their New Jersey and U.S. peers.“Our students' strong results demonstrate that CSA's innovative approaches to teaching pre-K to 8th grade students are working both academically and developmentally,'' said Green, who served as CSA's Senior Director of Academic Programs before assuming the school's top position in August.CSA, which educates more than 200 mostly Black and Brown students from single-parent households each year, prioritizes academics and creating a close-knit, residential community. In fact, helping students develop a sense of belonging and connectivity is as important as a strong academic curriculum, Green asserts. The school's nurturing environment motivates students to build important personal skills, develop deep bonds with others, and become committed to life-long learning.Regular testing is another hallmark of CSA as an innovative education and community model. Frequent benchmark testing, quality data, and small class size help teachers proactively address student needs. Engaging students' families, mentoring, and attending to students' health and wellness are key.The Interim Head of School said discussing academic analytics is one of many ways CSA is sharing information about the school and its community as it begins a new chapter 14 years after its founding.“This is a pivotal time for CSA,” said Green.“We are looking to increase our impact, diversify and broaden our donor base, and replicate our innovative programs as models to help other educational institutions succeed.”She noted that the success of CSA's approach is reflected in its student performance. The Gates-MacGinitie Reading Tests, the school's primary literacy assessment tool, show that approximately 70% of CSA students in grades 1-8 were reading at or above grade level this school year. This compares favorably to New Jersey state literacy testing from 2024, the most recent year shared by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NEAP), also known as the Nation's Report Card, which is Congressionally mandated to assess and report on 4th, 8th and 12th grade student performance.NEAP found that only 38% of 4th and 8th graders in New Jersey were reading at or above grade level. Looking nationwide, only 31% of 4th and 30% of 8th graders are reading at or above grade level.For mathematics, CSA uses the nationally normed Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessment for data. During the Fall 2026 testing period, CSA students in grades 1-8 scored at the 60th percentile, exceeding the national benchmark of the 50th percentile sampled by NWEA.Other success measures also support the premise that CSA's students compare favorably to their state and national peers. All of CSA's 118 alumni since the first class graduated in 2021 were accepted with full or partial scholarships to private, independent high schools, with 96% of graduates in 2021 and 2022 classes now enrolled in four-year colleges and universities.Green succeeds Rob Connor, Ph.D., co-founder of CSA and Head of School since CSA opened in 2012. Connor recently became chair of the CSA Board of Trustees, allowing him to strategically support CSA while also becoming president and CEO of the SEED Foundation, the nation's first and only network of public, college preparatory boarding schools, on October 1.Green was born in Trenton and was both a student and teacher in the city's public schools early in her career before helping found CSA in 2012. Growing up in a family with limited financial resources, Green credits her parents with prioritizing access, enrichment, and education to help her and her siblings thrive.“Opportunity does not have to be linked to finances,'' said Green.“My mother and father's really thoughtful and strategic thinking around opportunities is what helped us all.''Green taught elementary grade students in Trenton Public Schools after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Morgan State University in Baltimore. She received a Masters of Education in Curriculum, Instruction, Supervision and Post Masters Certification in Educational Leadership from Rider University. Green is pursuing a Doctorate in Executive Leadership at Columbia University.Over her time at CSA, Green led the development of CSA's academic program, which enrolls students at age 3. Intentional play is utilized to teach independence and self-regulation -- life skills vital to what children need to continue successfully throughout their 11 years at CSA and beyond.CSA's strong academic program -- coupled with its focus on community and ensuring the health and wellness needs of students and their families are met -- propel students forward, Green said. Extra-curricular programs also help students excel in non-academic areas, such as athletics, instrumental instruction, and dance. The school operates on a 12-month calendar.“Ensuring the academic, personal, and professional success of our deserving students drives my day-to-day commitment to CSA and our community,'' said Green.The interim elevation of Green provides continuity for CSA at a pivotal time. The Academy's Board of Trustees recently launched a national search for a permanent successor to Connor. The selection of the permanent Head of School at CSA is expected next winter after consideration of applicants, including Green.“Ms. Green's Trenton roots and vital contributions over the years to CSA's academic success make her the ideal person to lead this transition,'' said Connor.“Her longstanding commitment to our students, staff, and the Academy will help CSA deliver on its bold objectives to serve more students at the Academy, while also helping to fundamentally improve educational systems locally, regionally, and nationally.''In 2012, Christina Seix Dow, a highly successful businesswoman on Wall Street, founded the Academy. She aimed to radically improve educational outcomes for students from marginalized communities impacted by systemic racism and poverty.Learn more at and read the latest story for an in-depth look at how CSA is using analytics as part of a holistic approach to support student growth here.

Becky Taylor

Christina Seix Academy

+1 609-240-6886

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Christina Seix Academy's Interim Head of School Ivy Green Credits Close-Knit Community with Enabling Student Success News Provided By Christina Seix Academy November 05, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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