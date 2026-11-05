OSAKA MARKETPLACE TO OPEN PLEASANT HILL STORE ON NOVEMBER 20

Osaka Marketplace is a Japanese specialty grocery store offering high-quality ingredients, curated products and exceptional service inspired by Japanese retail traditions.

The Pleasant Hill store will officially open its doors on November 20, with grand opening festivities celebrating Japanese culture and welcoming the surrounding community.

Occupying approximately 42,000 square feet in the former Orchard Supply Hardware building, the new store will bring a distinctive Japanese shopping experience to downtown Pleasant Hill.

The Japanese grocery destination will host a grand opening celebration, welcoming the community with traditional performances, special promotions and more

PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Osaka Marketplace, a Japanese specialty grocery retailer known for its extensive selection of authentic Japanese foods, fresh ingredients and specialty products, will open its newest location at 155 Crescent Plaza, Pleasant Hill, CA, on November 20. Occupying approximately 42,000 square feet in the former Orchard Supply Hardware building, the new store will bring a distinctive Japanese shopping experience to downtown Pleasant Hill, combining a full-service grocery market with a food court featuring Japanese dining options.The grand opening marks an important milestone in a year of growth for Osaka Marketplace, representing the company's third store opening in a series of planned expansions, including SAKURA MARKET, its smaller-format Japanese specialty concept in downtown San José. With existing locations in Fremont and Foster City, Osaka Marketplace continues to expand access to Japanese groceries, prepared foods and specialty products throughout the Bay Area.The Pleasant Hill location is designed to be more than a traditional grocery store. Customers will find an extensive selection of Japanese groceries, fresh produce, seafood, sushi, ready-to-eat bento meals and imported foods and goods, bringing together everyday essentials and specialty items in one destination. The store will officially open its doors on November 20, with grand opening festivities celebrating Japanese culture and welcoming the surrounding community.The November 20 celebration will feature a traditional taiko performance, a Dassai sake ceremony, remarks from Osaka Marketplace management and local dignitaries, and an official ribbon-cutting. Customers can also enjoy exclusive in-store promotions throughout the opening weekend. The first 100 shoppers on Friday, November 20, will receive gourmet goodie bags.A Japanese food hall is also planned for the Pleasant Hill location, transforming the former building's garden center area with multiple eateries offering a range of Japanese favorites. Planned offerings include Japanese curry, katsu, okonomiyaki, and ramen, giving customers additional opportunities to enjoy fresh Japanese cuisine while shopping. The combination of grocery and dining reflects Osaka Marketplace's grocerant concept, bringing the convenience of a market together with the experience of a collection of Japanese eateries.The new store is expected to be a welcome addition to Pleasant Hill, offering residents throughout Contra Costa County a dedicated destination for Japanese ingredients, specialty imports and prepared foods. Its location in downtown Pleasant Hill will also contribute to the area's retail and dining landscape, transforming a large former hardware store space into a destination where residents and visitors can shop, discover Japanese food culture and enjoy new experiences.“Osaka Marketplace is about bringing the flavors of Japan to the communities we serve,” explained Kazuhiro Takeda, Director/COO of Osaka Marketplace, Inc.“We're excited to open our doors in Pleasant Hill and introduce local residents to the variety of Japanese groceries, fresh foods and specialty products we offer. With the food hall opening for the grand opening, we look forward to creating a destination where people can shop, eat and discover more of Japanese food culture.”Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, the store will close early at 7 p.m., consistent with hours at Osaka Marketplace's other locations.For more information, follow Osaka Marketplace on social media or visit .About Osaka MarketplaceOsaka Marketplace is a Japanese specialty grocery store offering high-quality ingredients, curated products and exceptional service inspired by Japanese retail traditions. Founded by Kazuhiro Takeda, the company sources unique and hard-to-find items through deep relationships with Japanese vendors, creating an authentic and welcoming shopping experience. Osaka Marketplace currently operates locations in Fremont and Foster City, with plans for continued expansion throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

Taylor DeVries

Blaze PR

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OSAKA MARKETPLACE TO OPEN PLEASANT HILL STORE ON NOVEMBER 20 News Provided By Blaze PR November 05, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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