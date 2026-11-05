Orisdx And The AAP Foundation Partner To Advance Community Oral Cancer Screenings And Oral-Systemic Health Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Multi-year gifts from Ronald Tarrson and OrisDX will fund oral cancer screening, resident training, and education via the Levi-Richman Integration Initiative.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OrisDX, in collaboration with the American Academy of Periodontology Foundation (AAP Foundation), today announced a strategic partnership dedicated to accelerating early oral cancer detection and positioning periodontal health as a cornerstone of overall systemic wellness.The initiative is anchored by multi-year financial commitments totaling $75,000, including contributions from The Ronald E. Tarrson Family and OrisDX. These funds will directly support the expansion of oral cancer screening and multidisciplinary educational outreach under the AAP Foundation's Levi-Richman Integration Initiative.The collaborative funding structure addresses critical needs in early diagnosis and cross-specialty education between periodontics, otolaryngology, and medical oncology:| Community Oral Cancer Screening Micro-Grants - Dedicated funding will establish up to 60 micro-grants ($500 each) over two years for periodontal residency programs and private practices to organize local oral cancer screening events in partnership with the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance.| Specialized Resident & Practitioner Training - Building on the ADA Forsyth Institute strategic partnership with OrisDX announced Oct 13, 2026, the AAP Foundation with assistance from the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance will host training sessions to equip periodontists and dental residents with tools and patient care resources to conduct oral cancer screenings.| Otolaryngology & Medical Outreach - Support will fund educational outreach, custom web resources, and a dedicated booth presence at major medical gatherings, promoting dialogue across periodontology, oral oncology, and otolaryngology.| Advocacy & Research - Remaining funds will support unrestricted organizational priorities and multidisciplinary oral-systemic research grants awarded by the Levi-Richman Integration Initiative."For decades, the periodontal community has stood at the forefront of preserving oral health and recognizing the profound link between oral and systemic wellness. Periodontists are uniquely positioned to identify early, indeterminate changes before they become life-altering diagnoses. Bringing an objective, non-invasive salivary diagnostic like Oro Lesion to our specialty is not just a technological leap-it equips clinicians with the definitive clarity needed to intervene early, preserve function, and save lives."- Ronald Tarrson, AAP Foundation Past President and Member of the Council of the Rustandy Center for Social Innovation at the University of Chicago Booth School of BusinessBridging Periodontal Health and Systemic DiseasePeriodontal disease is increasingly recognized as an independent risk marker and putative risk factor for head and neck cancers, while cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy face significantly elevated burdens of severe periodontitis. By enabling proactive screening programs, the partnership aims to capture early-stage lesions and improve long-term patient outcomes.“As the dentists who specialize in the supporting structures and soft tissues of the mouth, periodontists and perio residents are uniquely qualified to conduct these screenings as part of the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance's ongoing program. We also know from the Alliance itself that up to 15% of all inquiries to its patient navigator service are seeking qualified dental professionals to treat patients during cancer treatments or following surgery. We are deeply grateful to Mr. Tarrson and OrisDX for enabling this collaboration that will stimulate early detection of oral cancers while also championing periodontal health as the oral-systemic link among otolaryngologists, oncologists, and head and neck surgeons.”-Dr. Christopher Richardson, AAP Foundation PresidentAbout the Levi-Richman Integration InitiativeThe Levi-Richman Integration Initiative is an AAP Foundation program working to make periodontal health an integral part of the conversation about systemic health. Established through the support of Dr. Colin Richman and Patty and Dr. Paul Levi with additional major support from PDS Health, the Initiative equips physicians and care teams with the latest evidence linking periodontal disease to systemic conditions and strengthens collaboration with periodontists to support more informed, connected patient care.

Nathan Steltzer

OrisDX

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OrisDX and the AAP Foundation Partner to Advance Community Oral Cancer Screenings and Oral-Systemic Health Integration News Provided By OrisDX November 05, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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