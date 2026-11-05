Fundraising For Main Street Presbyterian Church's Revitalization 2029 Campaign Exceeds Expectations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DOUGLAS USA's Main Street Presbyterian Church renovation fundraiser, "Revitalization 2029," is a precursor to its celebration of 200 years of faithful ministry.

- Henry Pilkinton and Bess SwedenburgCOLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOUGLAS USA LLC completed a branded fundraising communications project for Main Street Presbyterian Church (MSPC) in Columbus, Mississippi, supporting the church's Revitalization 2029 renovation campaign as the congregation prepares to celebrate 200 years of faithful ministry.The project centered on a custom, die-constructed pocket folder and a coordinated set of professionally written and illustrated campaign inserts. The materials included letters from the Revitalization 2029 renovation committee and Pastor Aaron Suber. They were designed to help church members understand the scope, purpose, and importance of the proposed renovation work.The campaign materials communicate that Revitalization 2029 is a ministry-centered effort to“renew the spaces” that support worship, welcome, fellowship, teaching, care, service, mission, and future growth.DOUGLAS USA LLC designed five double-sided, 8 1/2 x 11-inch folded inserts, each featuring concise copy, five project spaces marked by clear icons, and clear visual organization. The color-coordinated inserts explained Main Street Presbyterian Church's renovation needs and its history serving Columbus since 1829. They connected those needs to the church's continuing role as a place of worship, prayer, community service, and Christian witness.The Outcome: Fundraising Rapidly Shatters Timeline Expectations in Just 45 DaysAfter a disciplined, transparent communications strategy, Main Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Mississippi, secured more than half of its $1.8 million Revitalization 2029 campaign goal within 45 days of launch.“Thank you so much!!” say MSPC Revitalization 2029 renovation committee members Henry Pilkinton and Bess Swedenburg.“We truly think your campaign and packet materials were extremely well received, and obviously God has moved in the hearts of His people!”As part of the assignment, DOUGLAS USA LLC also photographed repair and new-construction areas to support the campaign's visual storytelling and help the congregation see the practical needs behind the Revitalization 2029 effort.From planning and review meetings to site visits, photography, message development, design, production mock-ups, and print management, DOUGLAS USA LLC delivered a complete fundraising communications project for Revitalization 2029-on schedule and within the Committee's established budget. View the full“Revitalization 2029” campaign online at: .Main Street Presbyterian Church represents two centuries of worship, service, sacrifice, and community trust,” said Marion Lott-Kilarski, co-founder of DOUGLAS USA LLC.“Our goal was to create extraordinary campaign materials that were clear, sincere, visually engaging, and worthy of the church's legacy, while helping the congregation understand why these renovations matter for future ministry.”The Revitalization 2029 campaign seeks to create a new welcome gathering area and renew essential church spaces, which include its sanctuary, ministry and office spaces, the Bateman (fellowship areas) and Villee (Main Street Christian School) Buildings, roofing, lighting, flooring, restrooms, signage, audio and video systems, heating and cooling, and other critical facility needs.Main Street Presbyterian Church is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Contributions made directly to Main Street Presbyterian Church and designated for the Revitalization 2029 campaign may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. DOUGLAS USA LLC is authorized to assist the church with campaign communications and donor-facing materials.DOUGLAS USA LLC's work supports the campaign's broader message: honor the past, strengthen the present, and prepare Main Street Presbyterian Church to serve faithfully for generations to come.

Douglas Kilarski

DOUGLAS USA LLC

+1 662-889-3255

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Fundraising for Main Street Presbyterian Church's Revitalization 2029 Campaign Exceeds Expectations News Provided By DOUGLAS USA LLC November 05, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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