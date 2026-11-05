Tarras Defense Recognized in 2027 Chambers USA Spotlight Guide for White Collar Crime and Government Investigations

Independent recognition from Chambers & Partners highlights the firm's expertise in complex federal criminal defense and high-stakes government investigations.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tarras Defense, a boutique federal criminal defense and white collar litigation firm based in South Florida, has been recognized in the 2027 Chambers USA Spotlight Guide for Florida in the category of Litigation: White Collar Crime & Government Investigations. The distinction recognizes the firm's experience representing individuals, corporate executives, business owners, and professionals in complex federal criminal investigations, sophisticated financial crime matters, and high-stakes government enforcement proceedings.Published by Chambers and Partners, one of the world's leading legal research and ranking organizations, the Chambers guides are widely regarded as authoritative resources for identifying accomplished legal counsel. For nearly four decades, Chambers has evaluated lawyers and law firms through rigorous, independent research, earning the trust of corporate general counsel, in-house legal departments, and sophisticated clients worldwide. Its research spans approximately 200 jurisdictions, with rankings informed by detailed assessments of legal expertise, professional reputation, client service, and the quality and complexity of matters handled.Founded by federal trial attorney David Tarras, Tarras Defense focuses on complex federal criminal defense, white collar investigations, and regulatory enforcement matters throughout the United States. The firm represents clients facing investigations and prosecutions involving the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, SEC, IRS, and other federal agencies, with particular experience in healthcare fraud, financial crimes, securities and cryptocurrency fraud, tax fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy allegations."Chambers is recognized throughout the legal profession for the independence and rigor of its research, which makes this distinction particularly meaningful," said Tarras. "The matters we handle often involve enormous personal, professional, and financial consequences for our clients. Our approach is built on understanding the government's case from every angle, developing creative and effective defense strategies, and committing the resources and preparation necessary to achieve the strongest possible outcome."The firm's representative matters demonstrate its ability to navigate complex financial evidence, sophisticated investigative techniques, and consequential federal enforcement proceedings. Tarras has secured declinations of criminal prosecution in a $57 million foreign exchange investment fraud investigation, a federal tax fraud investigation involving more than $10 million in alleged losses, and a $6 million Medicare kickback investigation involving a healthcare company executive. He also obtained dismissal of all federal charges against a business owner accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar, multistate Paycheck Protection Program fraud conspiracy.Tarras Defense's practice emphasizes strategic intervention during the earliest stages of federal investigations, when experienced defense counsel may be able to influence charging decisions, protect clients' interests, and pursue resolutions before formal criminal proceedings begin. When litigation becomes necessary, the firm brings extensive courtroom experience, detailed case preparation, and a coordinated approach involving investigators, forensic professionals, and other specialized experts.Before founding Tarras Defense, Tarras led the federal and white collar criminal defense practice at a boutique regional firm. He began his legal career at the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, developing extensive trial experience and a strong foundation in criminal litigation.In addition to his federal defense practice, Tarras is a recognized commentator on federal enforcement priorities, financial crime, sentencing policy, and emerging legal issues involving technology and cryptocurrency. His legal analysis has appeared in Law360 and Bloomberg Law, and he has provided commentary on significant criminal matters for national and regional news outlets.His professional recognitions include selection to Lawdragon's 500 X – The Next Generation guide, recognition in the 2026 Florida Legal Awards' On the Rise category, and selection to Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars.Tarras Defense is a Boca Raton-based federal criminal defense and white collar litigation firm representing individuals, executives, professionals, and businesses in complex federal investigations, criminal prosecutions, and regulatory matters nationwide. Led by founding attorney David Tarras, the firm provides strategic representation in healthcare fraud, financial crimes, securities and cryptocurrency investigations, federal tax fraud, money laundering, and other high-stakes federal proceedings. For more information about Tarras Defense, visit .

Lana J Manganiello

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Tarras Defense Recognized in 2027 Chambers USA Spotlight Guide for White Collar Crime and Government Investigations News Provided By Practice Growth Partner November 05, 2026, 18:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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