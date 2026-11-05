Bodyenergy Treadmill Kickstarter Surges Past 137% Funded - 20 Days Left To Secure This Breakthrough Motor-Free Design

BodyEnergy - All You, No Motor!

A man runs on the BodyEnergy BE-S300 treadmill, using the Ab-Drive system to power the belt with his own natural stride - no electricity required.

- Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, BodyEnergy TechnologyIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BodyEnergy Technology 's Kickstarter campaign for its revolutionary motor-free treadmill has reached 137% funded, with 20 days remaining. The campaign is drawing strong support from runners, gym owners, physical therapists, and fitness enthusiasts seeking a safer, greener, and more effective alternative to traditional treadmills.The BodyEnergy treadmill is powered entirely by the user's own energy through its patented Ab-Drive system (a front abdominal roller that captures the natural backward stride push), plus optional Hand-Drive and Foot-Drive modes. Unlike motorized treadmills that passively pull the belt, or gravity-based curved models that rely on downhill sliding, BodyEnergy restores authentic outdoor-style push propulsion on a compact platform. Adjustable magnetic resistance can add parachute-like intensity, increasing calorie burn while maintaining full user control over speed and an instant stop.Early users, including members at UFC Gym Torrance, have consistently learned the machine in seconds and reported a natural running feel with gentler foot strikes compared to conventional treadmills. The original Hand-Drive model was named a TIME Best Invention of 2021; the current Ab-Drive version builds on that foundation with even closer outdoor biomechanics production capacity limited for this initial run, backers who join now can still secure early units and help bring natural, electricity-free running to more gyms, homes, rehab centers, and hotels.Campaign link:The response has been incredible,” said Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of BodyEnergy Technology.“People immediately feel the difference when their feet push the belt instead of being pulled by a motor. With 20 days left, this is the best time to get in and help us deliver the first true outdoor running experience indoors.”About BodyEnergy TechnologyBased in Irvine, California, BodyEnergy Technology develops human-powered fitness solutions designed to make indoor running safer, more effective, and more sustainable. The company is also exploring larger initiatives, including a planned donation of units in honor of Kobe Bryant for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony.Media ContactJohn JensenBodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd.8 Corporate Park, Ste 100Irvine, California 92606Email:...Website:

Hui Yan

BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd.

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The BodyEnergy treadmill has launched on Kickstarter (currently being tested at UFC Gym)

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BodyEnergy Treadmill Kickstarter Surges Past 137% Funded - 20 Days Left to Secure This Breakthrough Motor-Free Design News Provided By BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd. November 05, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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