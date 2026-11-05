Ghana: Ambassador Of The State Of Palestine Pays Courtesy Call On Defence Minister

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ghana, HE Ahmed Abu Dalfa, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for the Defence, Hon Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, at The Square.

The meeting served as a formal introduction and provided an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Palestine Embassy, while exploring new avenues for cooperation and collaboration between the two countries.

HE Abu Dalfa commended President John Dramani Mahama for his continued advocacy towards achieving lasting peace and ending the crisis in Gaza, emphasising Palestine's commitment to building a stronger relationship with Ghana.

Hon Adjei reiterated Ghana's support for advancing bilateral relations and taking the mutual partnership to greater heights stressing that peace remains essential.

The discussions centred on defence matters, diplomatic cooperation and shared strategic interests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Ghana.