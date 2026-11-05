African Union, League Of Arab States And Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Strengthen Coordination In Support Of The Palestinian Cause

The African Union (AU), the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened a Consultative Meeting of the Tripartite Coordination Mechanism on Palestine at the African Union Headquarters on 4 November 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to strengthen cooperation and coordinate collective efforts in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The meeting reviewed the conceptual paper for the Tripartite Mechanism, with a focus on enhancing institutional cooperation, aligning diplomatic positions, implementing decisions adopted by African, Arab and Islamic summits, and mobilizing international support for a just, comprehensive and lasting resolution of the question of Palestine.

In his opening remarks on behalf of H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Ambassador Moussa Mohamed Omar, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Cabinet of the Chairperson, reaffirmed Africa's longstanding and principled solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The African Union attaches great importance to this process. Our engagement is firmly anchored in the principles of solidarity, justice, self-determination, respect for international law and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

Ambassador Omar underscored that the AU's position is rooted in the decisions of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, including its Declaration on the Situation in Palestine and the Middle East adopted at the Thirty-Ninth Ordinary Session in February 2026. He reiterated the AU's call for an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living alongside Israel in peace and security.

He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the impact of hostilities on civilians and the destruction of essential infrastructure. He also rejected any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland, including the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need to uphold international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Representatives of the League of Arab States and the OIC reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trilateral coordination and advancing the Palestinian people's inalienable rights. The OIC emphasized the urgent need to protect civilians, ensure unimpeded humanitarian assistance to Gaza, support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and strengthen international legal efforts to ensure accountability.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Fayed Mustafa, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector at the League of Arab States (LAS), underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among the African Union, the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in support of the Palestinian cause. He highlighted the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the Africa-Arab partnership in 2027 and reaffirmed the importance of advancing cooperation across political, social, cultural and economic fields to address shared challenges and promote the aspirations of both regions.

Representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Assem Hanafi conveyed the greetings of the OIC Secretary-General and thanked the African Union Commission for hosting the meeting and the League of Arab States for its cooperation. He reaffirmed the OIC's commitment to ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and lasting peace through a two-state solution. He stressed the protection of civilians, unhindered humanitarian assistance to Gaza, support for UNRWA and accountability under international law, while expressing concern over settlement expansion, particularly the E1 plan. Highlighting Africa's own struggle against colonialism, he welcomed African solidarity with Palestine and called for stronger trilateral diplomatic and legal coordination, international recognition of Palestine and full UN membership, urging a shift from solidarity to concrete action.

The meeting highlighted the importance of translating political solidarity into coordinated diplomatic and legal action, including through joint engagement in international fora and efforts to mobilize support for recognition of the State of Palestine and its full membership in the United Nations. Participants also discussed the joint statement on the developments relating to the Palestinian cause and the 2027 action plan to define shared priorities and strengthen implementation and follow-up.

In his concluding remarks H.E. Ambassador Moussa Mohamed Omar, thanked all delegates for their constructive engagement and valuable contributions to the meeting.

He reaffirmed the African Union Commission's commitment to working closely with the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to strengthen the Tripartite Mechanism and advance collective efforts in support of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

Ambassador Omar expressed confidence that the discussions would contribute to more effective coordination and tangible outcomes, and conveyed the AUC Chairperson's appreciation to all participating delegations. He looked forward to the next meeting being held in Egypt, as an opportunity to sustain momentum and further strengthen trilateral cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).