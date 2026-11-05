Ruby Tuesday Introduces Everyday Fresh Meals, A New Value Menu Starting At $9.99

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Select meals include unlimited trips to The Garden Bar and a bottomless drink, seven days a week, with no coupon required

Maryville, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruby Tuesday, a leading casual American bar and grill chain, has introduced Everyday Fresh Meals: a new value menu offering guests a variety of entrees at four price points starting at $9.99. Available seven days a week, the menu gives guests more flexibility to enjoy Ruby Tuesday favorites at a consistent price. Each meal includes an entree, unlimited trips to The Garden Bar, and a bottomless drink.

"Guests shouldn't have to plan their week around a deal," says Kevin FitzPatrick, chief marketing officer at Ruby Tuesday. "With Everyday Fresh Meals, we're making it easier for guests to enjoy their Ruby Tuesday favorites at a consistent price, any day of the week while giving them more flexibility and value whenever they choose to visit."

Everyday Fresh Meal Offerings



$9.99: Single American Smashed Burger

$11.99: Double American Smashed Burger, Ruby's Cheeseburger, Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

$14.99: Deconstructed Chicken Kabobs, Cajun Chicken Pasta, Fish & Chips, or Bacon Cheeseburger. $17.99: 6 oz Rib Eye, Double Hickory Bourbon Chicken, Half Rack of Baby-Back Ribs, or Shrimp Scampi.

Each Everyday Fresh Meal comes with unlimited trips to Ruby Tuesday's signature Garden Bar, featuring more than 60 fresh ingredients, including a variety of dressings, fan-favorite pumpernickel croutons, and chef-prepared salads. Guests can also enjoy a bottomless beverage, with options such as soft drinks, flavored tea, and flavored lemonade. Select entrees are also served with a side, such as fries, a baked potato, mashed potatoes, or a breadstick. For details, visit rubytuesday.com/everyday-fresh-meals.

"One of the things that makes Ruby Tuesday special is the variety we offer, from our signature burgers and entrees to our all-you-can-eat Garden Bar," adds FitzPatrick. "We wanted to bring that variety to the forefront with a selection of meals that gives guests plenty of options, no matter what they're in the mood for."

This Veterans Day, Ruby Tuesday is thanking the brave men and women who have served or are serving in our U.S. military by inviting U.S. veterans and all active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members to enjoy a free Everyday Fresh Meal by showing proof of military service. The offer is valid Wednesday, November 11, 2026, for dine-in only at participating locations.

Everyday Fresh Meals are now available at Ruby Tuesday locations nationwide and will also be featured in the brand's upcoming fall menus, arriving in late November. For more information, visit Ruby Tuesday's Everyday Fresh Meals menu page.

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About Ruby Tuesday

Founded in 1972, Ruby Tuesday is a leading casual American bar and grill chain known for its broad menu and warm, welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on fresh ingredients, quality, and value, Ruby Tuesday offers a wide variety of guest favorites from handcrafted burgers and slow-cooked ribs to seafood, and its signature Garden Bar. With locations across the U.S., Ruby Tuesday continues to deliver classic American comfort food with gracious hospitality at the center of every experience. For more information, visit rubytuesday.com. Follow Ruby Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

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Ruby Tuesday launches Everyday Fresh Meals

CONTACT: Renee Cossman...