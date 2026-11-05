Neovolta To Showcase Residential, Commercial And Industrial, And Utility-Scale Energy Storage At RE+ 2026
With dedicated residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale zones, the exhibit will show how NeoVolta's portfolio serves customers from the home to the grid. Visitors can explore the NV Wave residential system, NV Gain commercial and industrial platform, and NV Apex 5M utility-scale system, along with technologies for connectivity, monitoring and energy management.
Residential: Simplifying Installation and Energy Management
NeoVolta will feature NV Wave, its modular, all-in-one residential energy storage system. Its patented Click-InTM design is engineered to simplify installation, service and future expansion. NV Wave is FEOC-compliant, meeting the U.S. foreign entity of concern requirements tied to federal clean energy incentives.
Commercial and Industrial: Expanding the Portfolio
NV Gain brings 150 kW of power and approximately 313 kWh of energy storage to commercial and industrial applications. Its scalable, all-in-one architecture is designed to help businesses manage energy costs and improve resilience. NeoVolta expects NV Gain to be FEOC-compliant beginning in March 2027.
Utility Scale: Connecting the Cell to the Complete System
NV Apex 5M provides 5.0 MWh of energy storage in a 20-foot container designed for utility-scale applications. Visitors can explore how individual cells come together into battery packs and a complete containerized system. NV Apex 5M is FEOC-compliant.
Attendees can meet with the NeoVolta team to discuss manufacturing capabilities and how the Company can support upcoming energy storage projects.
Visit NeoVolta at RE+ 2026
Central Hall, Booth C7208 | November 17–19, 2026 | Las Vegas Convention Center
To reserve time with the team, schedule a meeting. NeoVolta.com/replus2026
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.
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