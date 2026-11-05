Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Triller Group Inc. (OTC PK: ILLR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately
NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Triller Group Inc. (OTC PK: ILLR) (“Triller”) shares between October 16, 2024 and December 29, 2026, inclusive (the Class Period).
Investors who purchased Triller shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for December 14, 2026.PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT CONTACT AND TRADE INFORMATION
The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
- Triller's control over and consolidation of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) was tenuous, overstated, and/or non-existent; Triller was unable to timely file certain periodic financial reports with the SEC, in part due to accounting issues related to its purported control over BKFC; As a result, Triller faced an increased risk of delisting from NASDAQ; Triller's disclosure controls and procedures were deficient, the severity of its financial control issues was understated, and the benefits of the Merger were overstated; Defendants overstated Triller's ability to resolve its non-compliance with NASDAQ's listing requirements; and As a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Event Timeline
- The truth began to emerge on March 31, 2025, when Triller disclosed its inability to timely file its 2024 annual report.
On this news, Triller's stock price fell $1.40 per share, or 17.95%, to close at $6.40 per share on April 1, 2025.
On April 23, 2025, Triller announced its receipt of a delinquency notification letter from NASDAQ, but that Triller expected to file the 2024 10-K within 60 days.
On this news, Triller's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 3.5%, to close at $13.80 per share on April 24, 2025.
On May 23, 2025, Triller announced its receipt of another delinquency due to its failure to timely file its Q1 2025 10-Q.
On this news, Triller's stock price fell $1.50 per share, or 19.74%, to close at $6.10 per share on May 27, 2025, the next trading day.
On August 22, 2025, announced its receipt of another delinquency letter because of its failure to file timely its 2024 10-K, Q1 2025 10-Q, and Q2 2025 10-Q
On October 20, 2025, and November 21, 2025, Triller announced its receipt of delisting determination letters from NASDAQ. On this news, Triller's stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 14.7%, to close at $4.12 per share on November 24, 2025, the next trading day.
On December 30, 2025, Triller announced it was delisted and that“[t]he filing delay is attributable primarily to one remaining technical matter involving the consolidation of accounts for a U.S.-based operation within Triller Group”-not yet disclosed to be BKFC. On this news, Triller's stock price fell $3.38 per share, or 91.35%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $0.32 per share on December 31, 2025.
On January 26, 2026, Triller finally disclosed that BKFC“should be deconsolidated in the Company's consolidated financial statements from the acquisition date by AGBA... on October 15, 2024.”
The same day, Triller finally filed its 2024 10-K, Q1 2025 10-Q, Q2 2025 10-Q, and Q3 2025 10-Q with the SEC. The 2024 10-K belatedly disclosed that,“[a]s of December 31, 2024, our management assessed the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting” and“identified a material weakness related to the Company's failure to properly evaluate and apply consolidation accounting standards to the investment in [BKFC], whereby BKFC should be classified as investment at cost less impairment in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the acquisition by the Company on October 15, 2024.”
Triller's securities were suspended on NASDAQ from December 30, 2025, to April 15, 2026 - the day after the Company satisfied NASDAQ's conditions to resume trading by demonstrating its current compliance. Triller recently received a notice of non-compliance from NASDAQ on September 2, 2026, and its common stock currently trades for pennies.
This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.
We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.
There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
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