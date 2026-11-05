Recruiting For Good Launches New Program To Save On Groceries And Fund Gigs For Girls

Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Savings on Groceries and Help Support Girl Girl Program

Love to improve the quality of your life and support girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn generous gift cards for favorite supermarket and fund The Sweetest Gig for 3rd Graders Made Just for You!

Exceptionally talented 3rd graders who land the paid gig sponsored by Recruiting for Good Girls Review Books (read and review 5 books) earn $500 to open up a savings account Made Just for You!

We're Using Recruiting for Good to Improve Quality of Life

Retain Recruiting for Good for Search Every Fulltime Hire Funds 10 Gigs for Kids Related to Your Kids

The staffing agency rewards successful hiring referrals with grocery gift cards while funding 'Gig Girls Review 5 Books' to earn $500 for their bank accounts

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Values driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has launched "The Foodie Co-Op," an innovative referral program designed to tackle rising food costs for families while funding directly meaningful mentorship "gigs" for elementary school girls. By turning traditional corporate recruitment fees into community capital, the agency will reward successful referrers with $3,000 in supermarket gift cards and fund creative writing 'Girls Review 5 Books' gig to earn $500 and open bank savings account.How to Earn Groceries Savings RewardParticipating in the program is simple and leverages everyday professional connections. To qualify for the rewards, community members can follow these steps:. Introduce a Hiring Authority: Connect Recruiting for Good with a company decision-maker (such as a CEO, CFO, HR Leader, or VP) who is currently looking to hire professional talent.. Leverage Your Network: Use your existing corporate, family, or social connections to make a warm, direct introduction to the agency.. Secure a Talent Placement: Recruiting for Good will work with the introduced company to successfully source and place a full-time professional candidate.. Collect Your Rewards: Once the placement is completed and the recruitment fee is paid, the referrer receives three $1,000 supermarket gift cards (or groceries delivery service Amazon or Instacart) and secures a sponsored spot for a 3rd-grade girl in the mentorship program.Support Girls and Nominate a Third GraderIn tandem with the grocery savings reward, every successful referral allows community members to directly impact the next generation of female leaders.Here is how the nomination and mentorship process works:. Nominate a Deserving Child: Referrers can secure a sponsored spot for a daughter, granddaughter, niece, or friend's child who is currently in the 3rd grade.. Join The Sweetest Gig: Selected girls participate in a 5-month Youth Literacy Challenge designed to cultivate early reading, writing, and critical thinking skills.. Earn a Financial Kickstart: Upon successful completion of the 5-month challenge, Recruiting for Good gifts each girl with $500 to open her very first savings account, fostering early financial literacy and independence.Socio-Economic Impact and Vision"We teach girls who work on the sweetest gigs; sweet skills, success habits, and positive values (passion, purpose, and play)," says Carlos Cymerman, founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs. "Girls feel fulfilled, learn to earn, and ready to enter the workforce. If girls live in LA, they are invited to our monthly 'Love Books and Chocolate Party' in Brentwood."About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, and Operations (HR, Marketing, Sales) and using placement fees to fund social causes we care about, including The Sweetest Gigs. Find more details about the program and mission at Recruiting for Good: .Retain Recruiting for Good for search; every fulltime hire funds gigs for kids related to your employees (we will create 10 meaningful gigs, for 1st to 5th grade boys and girls; read one book write a review to earn the treat everyone loves 'Mom and Me Lunch' (earn $100 Dining Gift Card). Equal Access to Fun; Recruiting for Good "We welcome boys and girls in 1st to 5th grade with Autism and Down Syndrome who love to draw! Our goal is to create tailored drawing and painting opportunities where they can express their creativity, build skills, and thrive-all while having a blast to Earn a Treat!"Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Girls. We have created over 100 unique gigs, served over 100 girls. Recruiting for Good Founder created The Sweetest Gigs (meaningful mentoring work program) and methodology Girls Design TomorrowTM (based on 3000 hours of personal mentoring hours with daughters and mothers).The Sweetest Gig for Third Grade Girls created by Recruiting for Good. Girls who land the 5-month gig read a book and write a review every month; when they complete the gig Recruiting for Good Gifts $500 to open a Savings AccountLove to improve the quality of your life and support girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn generous gift cards for favorite supermarket and fund The Sweetest Gig for 3rd Graders Made Just for You!Live in LA have a talented daughter/granddaughter/niece in third grade that loves books and chocolate? Attend The Sweetest One Hour Social Party Made Just for Her! Recruiting for Good is sponsoring books and bringing treats. Girls who attend the party enter special contest write a book review and best review earns lunch with mom ($100 dining gift card). RSVP with... to secure your spot, and learn all the details (meeting Spot, date, and time).Media Contact:...XXX

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Recruiting for Good Launches New Program to Save on Groceries and Fund Gigs for Girls News Provided By Recruiting for Good November 05, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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