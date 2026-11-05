Independent Film FREE Raises Awareness About Human Trafficking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Filmmaker Starks uses a powerful short film to raise awareness about human trafficking, deception, and the importance of protecting women in our communities.

NEW YORK<, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent filmmaker Kevin Starks, founder of Chase Films Inc., presents FREE, a dramatic short film created to raise awareness about human trafficking and the dangers that can hide behind seemingly harmless opportunities.

FREE follows three college friends whose lives take a dangerous turn when an opportunity that appears too good to be true leads them into the world of human trafficking. As deception, manipulation, and betrayal unfold, the young women are forced to face a situation that threatens their freedom and their lives.

The film was created to bring attention to an issue that affects communities everywhere, particularly the vulnerability of young women. Through its characters and storytelling, FREE encourages viewers to pay attention to their surroundings, recognize potential warning signs, and understand how trust can sometimes be exploited.

For Starks, the purpose behind FREE goes beyond entertainment.

“I want people to walk away more aware, not afraid. Sometimes danger doesn't look like danger at first. It's important that we have conversations, look out for one another, and take the safety of our women seriously.”

Starks approaches filmmaking with a focus on stories that carry substance and meaningful messages. His work aims to reflect issues affecting everyday people and encourage audiences to think beyond the screen.

With FREE, the goal is not to create paranoia, but to encourage awareness, conversation, and community support. The film also serves as part of a broader effort to bring attention to human trafficking and the importance of protecting women.

ABOUT FILMMAKER KEVIN STARKS

Kevin Starks is an independent filmmaker, writer, director, and the founder of Chase Films Inc. His creative journey began with music and music videos before expanding into filmmaking. Since beginning his film work around 2010, Starks has focused on developing stories that explore real-life issues, human experiences, and subjects that deserve greater attention.

His approach to filmmaking is rooted in storytelling with purpose. Through his projects, he hopes to connect with audiences, spark conversations, and bring awareness to issues that affect the community.

OFFICIAL FILM CREDITS

Film: FREE

Written by: Kevin Starks and Candice Childress

Produced by: Kevin Starks and Simona Ferrari

Directed by: Kevin Starks

Filmed by: Shaun States of Urban Film Group

Starring: Megan Gerald, Tea Pajkic, Brett J. Deptrillo, and Jessyca J

Production: Chase Films Inc.

In association with: Urban Film Group

Rating: PG-13 - Parents Strongly Cautioned

MEDIA, INTERVIEW, AND SCREENING INQUIRIES

For press coverage, interviews, screening inquiries, or additional information about FREE, please contact:

Chase Films Inc.

Email:...

IMDb:

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FREE is more than a film. It is an opportunity to start a conversation, raise awareness, and remind our communities that protecting one another matters.

KEVIN Starks

Chase films Inc

+1 917-470-7832

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Independent Film FREE Raises Awareness About Human Trafficking News Provided By Chase films Inc November 05, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, U.S. Politics



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