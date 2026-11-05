Metriq PRISM Laboratory Announces Up To $5 Million In Research Credit Grants

Metriq PRISM Laboratory, the Program for Research in Intelligent Systems and Methods, is a research laboratory of Metriq Foundation, Inc.

PRISM's catalog of 29 public research manuscripts.

Up to $5 million in PRISM research credits.

Metriq Foundation initiative opens PRISM research capacity to organizations pursuing consequential scientific and technical questions.

- Daniel H. Jeffery, Executive Director and Chairman, Metriq FoundationCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metriq PRISM Laboratory, a research laboratory of Metriq Foundation, Inc., today announced a grant program offering up to $5 million in noncash PRISM Research Credits across selected computational research projects. The program invites nonprofits, universities, public bodies, and mission-aligned companies to bring forward scientific and technical questions with the potential to advance public benefit.The premise is straightforward: PRISM works with selected organizations to turn their questions into defined investigations, using mathematics, modeling, simulation, optimization, statistics, machine learning, and software to examine the evidence and develop findings the organization can use.“An important question should not go unanswered simply because the organization asking it does not have a computational research department,” said Daniel H. Jeffery, executive director and chairman of Metriq Foundation.“We want organizations to bring us a problem that matters to them. The grant is a way to put significant research capability behind that problem.”A project could, for example, examine which conservation strategy is most robust under uncertain conditions, whether a forecasting model holds up against historical observations, or how to allocate limited resources more effectively. Applicants do not need a completed research plan. The starting point is the question, why it matters, and what evidence is available.Research that can be examinedPRISM's catalog includes 29 research manuscripts spanning mathematics, distributed-system reliability, coral-bleaching analysis, wildfire-forecasting methods, and other areas of computational research. Its mathematics program has produced 14 candidate proofs addressing unsolved mathematical problems, alongside computational verification materials and open research artifacts.The laboratory maintains an open research record, with manuscripts and supporting materials available for examination. All of it is open to independent peer review, which none has yet completed.Each funded project must define a public-interest research output. Publication arrangements address confidential material and data rights while establishing what can be shared. Deliverables may include a research report, a model, software, or a documented evaluation; the agreed scope determines what is produced.Support is provided as PRISM research services, not cash payments. The $5 million figure is the program's aggregate ceiling, valued at PRISM service prices, with research capacity released in approved cohorts. Individual awards depend on selection, an agreed scope, available capacity, and signed project agreements. Co-funding may apply to certain pathways, including industry partnerships.Company-building in service of a public missionMetriq Foundation is a nonprofit technology organization designed to combine two capabilities that are often separated: the ability to build, commercialize, and scale technology, and the commitment to a long-term public mission. It builds infrastructure, products, and companies as instruments of that mission, with the value they create intended to support further technology development and mission-aligned work.Metriq Foundation provides the governance and ownership structure for this work. Alongside PRISM Laboratory, its activities include Metriq Dynamics, a company developing fully autonomous engineering and manufacturing in which the Foundation is the majority shareholder.“Building useful technology and advancing a public mission should reinforce each other,” Jeffery said.“Through PRISM, we are putting that principle to work by helping organizations pursue the questions that matter to their missions.”Organizations can review eligibility, applicant resources, and the application process at href="grants/" rel="external nofollow" metriq/grants. Initial submissions should contain a nonconfidential project outline rather than raw or protected data. Program and media inquiries may be directed to....About Metriq PRISM LaboratoryMetriq PRISM Laboratory is the Program for Research in Intelligent Systems and Methods, a research laboratory of Metriq Foundation, Inc. It investigates difficult mathematical, scientific, and technical questions through computational methods, with an emphasis on clear reasoning, reproducible work, and evidence that others can examine.About Metriq FoundationMetriq Foundation, Inc. is a Florida nonprofit technology organization that builds infrastructure, products, and operating companies in service of a long-term public mission. Its work includes Metriq PRISM Laboratory and Metriq Dynamics. The value these activities create is intended to support further technology development and mission-aligned work.

Daniel Jeffery

Metriq PRISM Laboratory

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Metriq PRISM Laboratory Announces Up to $5 Million in Research Credit Grants News Provided By Metriq Foundation, Inc November 05, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Science, Technology



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