SKLAR KIRSH EXPANDS LITIGATION CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THURMAN LEGAL

Michael Thurman

Addition of veteran trial attorney Michael Thurman strengthens firm's capabilities in regulatory defense and consumer protection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sklar Kirsh LLP, a Los Angeles-based law firm serving businesses, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals, announced today its acquisition of Thurman Legal, bringing veteran trial attorney Michael Thurman to the firm and expanding its litigation capabilities in regulatory defense, consumer protection, unfair competition and complex commercial disputes."Michael's arrival is an important addition to our litigation practice and reflects our commitment to providing clients with sophisticated counsel across an increasingly broad range of business disputes," said Jeffrey Sklar, Co-Chairman of Sklar Kirsh. "His extensive trial and regulatory defense experience complements our existing strengths in commercial, employment and intellectual property litigation. Just as importantly, his experience as both outside counsel and an in-house general counsel gives him a valuable understanding of how legal disputes affect business operations and executive decision-making."Thurman brings decades of experience representing businesses and their executives in high-stakes litigation, government investigations and regulatory enforcement proceedings. His practice includes defending actions brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), state attorneys general and other regulatory authorities, as well as consumer class actions, Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation and disputes involving trade secrets, intellectual property and unfair competition.Thurman also advises businesses on consumer protection compliance, advertising and marketing practices, and risk management strategies designed to minimize exposure to regulatory enforcement and private litigation. His competitor litigation practice encompasses trade secret disputes, unfair competition claims and the unauthorized use of names, likenesses and advertising keywords."Having served as both a litigation attorney and an in-house general counsel, I understand that clients need more than sound legal analysis. They need practical solutions that protect their businesses and advance their objectives," said Thurman. "Joining Sklar Kirsh provides an opportunity to offer my clients the resources and complementary capabilities of a highly respected business law firm while maintaining the personalized service and strategic counsel they have come to expect."Before establishing Thurman Legal, Thurman spent nine years as a partner at Loeb & Loeb LLP, where he helped establish the firm's Consumer Protection Defense Department and served as Co-Chair of its Consumer Protection Bureau Task Force. He previously served as an in-house general counsel and as a litigation partner at Keesal, Young & Logan.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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SKLAR KIRSH EXPANDS LITIGATION CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THURMAN LEGAL News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Technology



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