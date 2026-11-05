OCTA Modernizes OC ACCESS Paratransit, Bringing More Than 4,000 Daily Fleet And Taxi Trips Onto One Platform With Spare

OC Access

As demand for accessible transportation grows, Orange County completes its move to Spare and shows what a modern paratransit service can do for its riders.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 24, 2026, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) moved OC ACCESS, its complementary ADA paratransit service, from its legacy system to Spare's paratransit software. OC ACCESS carries more than 4,000 trips a day across a 435-square-mile service area. Eligibility, reservations, scheduling, dispatch and same-day taxi service now all run on one platform.

As Orange County's population ages and demand for accessible transportation grows, OCTA set out to modernize OC ACCESS, which serves residents who cannot use fixed-route service because of a disability. The transition was a significant undertaking. In a single weekend, more than 100 drivers, dispatchers, and reservation agents moved off a system many had used for two decades, while supporting an operation with approximately 400 contractor vehicles on the road each day.

A successful launch, built one phase at a time

The October 24 go-live was a success, with OC ACCESS running at or above its historical on-time performance for pickups and dropoffs within days. It completed a phased migration that OCTA and Spare planned together over the past year. OCTA moved eligibility in December 2025, then OC ACCESS Same-Day Service in August 2026.

When Same-Day went live in August, it carried 150 trips on its first day, about 40% above average demand. The taxi provider met its 120-minute driver-match requirement 100% of the time.

OC ACCESS, OCTA's most complex service, moved last. OCTA, its contracted operator, its subcontractor providers and Spare staffed the launch together from the yard before the first 5:15 a.m. pullout to dispatch and the day programs where hundreds of riders arrive each morning.

Real-time oversight of contracted service

OCTA tracks 21 service metrics for OC ACCESS and reports to its board every other month. Its dedicated fleet and subcontractor trips used to run on two separate systems. They now run on one platform, giving OCTA a single view of cost and performance and a vehicle-level view of contracted service as it happens.

What's next

This winter, OCTA plans to launch a rider app built on Spare so riders can book, manage and track their trips. In early 2027, OCTA plans to add Spare's AI Voice to answer reservation calls and routine calls such as trip status checks and cancellations, so riders have more autonomy over their trips. OCTA and Spare will report progress against shared goals for more reliable service, a better rider experience and a connected network.

“Paratransit riders often have the fewest transportation options and the least room for things to go wrong,” said Kristoffer Vik Hansen, CEO and Co-founder, Spare.“Together with OCTA, we're setting out to show what a modern paratransit service can achieve: more reliable trips, more independence for riders, and an agency with full visibility into the service it delivers.”

About Orange County Transportation Authority

(OCTA)The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county's 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. Learn more at

About Spare

Spare is the AI-native transit operations platform that helps government agencies deliver more reliable, efficient and community-focused mobility. Built on a highly configurable platform, Spare brings together paratransit, microtransit, fixed route, and asset management so agencies can run essential services with greater accuracy, visibility and confidence. Trusted by hundreds of transit agencies and municipalities, Spare combines deep transit expertise with responsive innovation: real-time decision support, purpose-built AI and the ability to adapt systems on the fly. Spare works with major transit agencies, including OCTA, LA Metro, DART, PSTA, MBTA and AC Transit/BART. Learn more at .

Maria Osipova

Spare

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OCTA Modernizes OC ACCESS Paratransit, Bringing More Than 4,000 Daily Fleet and Taxi Trips onto One Platform with Spare News Provided By Spare November 05, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional



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