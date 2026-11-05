Homezai Partners With San Diego MLS To Bring AI-Powered Lead Generation & Showing Management To Real Estate Pros

Partnership highlights lead generation tools for agents' social media and websites, AI-powered voice technology, & greater data control and smarter reporting.

- Brian Schoedel

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homezai, an AI-powered real estate showings management platform, today announced a partnership with San Diego MLS to help real estate professionals generate leads through their social media channels and websites, streamline showing coordination, and automate scheduling with AI-powered voice technology.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to bringing practical innovation to brokers, agents, and consumers-helping real estate professionals grow their businesses, reduce administrative work, and deliver a more responsive experience for buyers and sellers.

Through the partnership, San Diego MLS agents will be able to access Homezai using single sign-on (SSO), making it easier to connect to the platform.

Lead Generation Built for Agents' Social Media and Websites

Homezai has developed lead generation tools specifically for agents to use across their social media channels and websites. LeadFeed supports social media lead generation, while listing-website scheduling widgets give interested visitors a direct way to request a conversation or book a showing instead of submitting a static“Contact Us” form and waiting for a response.

By connecting lead generation with showing management, follow-up, and scheduling, Homezai is designed to help agents move online interest toward meaningful conversations and appointments, with less manual coordination.

Homezai will also give brokers and agents greater control over their data and better reporting through AI analysis tools. The goal is to turn information into clearer, more actionable insights, helping real estate professionals understand what is working and make better-informed decisions while improving the consumer experience.

Practical AI That Supports Business Growth and Client Service

Homezai's AI voice-powered platform helps agents coordinate appointments and automate routine showing and scheduling tasks, giving them more time for client relationships and transactions.

“Real estate agents don't just need another app-they need tools that help them grow their businesses and stay in control. We've developed lead generation tools for agents to use on social media and their own websites, including LeadFeed and scheduling widgets that help turn interest into conversations and showing requests. Paired with AI voice technology, greater control over their data, and better reporting through AI analysis, these tools are designed to help brokers and agents see what's working and act on opportunities. Our partnership with San Diego MLS brings practical innovation to brokers, agents, and consumers, while giving agents more time for the relationships that drive their business.” - Nina Fabbri, CEO of Homezai

“At San Diego MLS, our mission is to empower our members with innovative technology that helps them work smarter, serve their clients better, and grow their businesses. Our partnership with Homezai brings AI-powered showings management and lead generation capabilities to our brokers and agents, helping streamline the showing process, reduce administrative work, and create more opportunities to connect with buyers and sellers. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful technology solutions that put real estate professionals at the center of the transaction.” - Saul Klein, CEO of San Diego MLS

“Our partnership with San Diego MLS and integration with Homezai represents an exciting step forward in empowering real estate professionals with greater control over their data and access to innovative AI-powered tools. By enabling seamless MLS data integration, Homezai is helping agents and brokers unlock new opportunities for lead generation, automate showings management, and deliver a more efficient experience for buyers and sellers. Together, we're making real estate data more accessible, actionable, and valuable for the professionals who rely on it every day.” - Patrick Pichette, CEO of RealtyFeed

“AI tools like Homezai give agents the one thing they never have enough of: time,” said Suzanne Seini, CEO and Founder of Mentoracle.“Our focus at Mentoracle is helping agents turn time into real growth, which is why we're bringing our live Growth Events to San Diego MLS subscribers as part of this partnership. Through my work with Innovate Realty, I've seen that the agents who thrive pair smart technology with practical training, and that's exactly what this collaboration delivers.”

Brian Schoedel

Homezai

+1 239-298-1335

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Homezai Partners with San Diego MLS to Bring AI-Powered Lead Generation & Showing Management to Real Estate Pros News Provided By Homezai November 05, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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