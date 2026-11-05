Cutgpt Launches Free AI Chatbot That Pays Users To Use It

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Instead of charging users a monthly subscription, CutGPT offers free AI access and lets eligible users earn cash rewards through everyday AI activity.

- Christina DesorboSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CutGPT ( ), a free AI chatbot, today announced the launch of its platform, introducing a new approach to how consumers access and benefit from AI technology.While many leading AI platforms charge monthly subscription fees for advanced features, CutGPT takes a different approach: offering free AI access while allowing users to earn cash rewards simply by using it.Available through web, iOS, and Android, CutGPT helps users find answers, explore ideas, create content, learn new things, and solve everyday problems without requiring a paid subscription.Turning the AI Subscription Model Upside DownAs AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, CutGPT is built around a simple idea: what if people could use AI for free and earn money in the process?Rather than relying on recurring subscription payments, CutGPT uses advertising to help cover the cost of its AI services. Its promotional rewards program gives eligible users an opportunity to participate in the economic value generated by the platform. "People are already using AI every day to write, research, learn, and solve problems, yet the prevailing business model is still built around charging them for access," said Christina Desorbo, Head of Growth at CutGPT."We wanted to flip that model. Instead of asking people to pay us to use AI, we're building a platform where they can access it for free and get paid for using it. We believe the future of AI should be more accessible and more rewarding for the people who use it."Introducing a New Way to Earn While Using AICutGPT's promotional rewards program allows eligible users to earn cash rewards through qualifying activity. Rewards can be redeemed through PayPal once applicable payout thresholds are met. The platform also offers a referral program, allowing users to qualify for additional rewards by inviting others to join. Reward amounts and availability depend on eligibility, qualifying activity, program terms, and other factors. Rewards are discretionary promotional incentives and are not guaranteed compensation for using the platform.Free AI Access Across Web and MobileCutGPT provides access to advanced AI technology, including some of the same underlying models that power popular AI assistants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. By combining these capabilities with an advertising-supported business model, CutGPT aims to make powerful AI tools accessible without requiring users to pay a monthly subscription.Available through web browsers and mobile applications on iOS and Android, CutGPT supports a broad range of everyday activities, including:- Writing, editing, and summarizing content- Researching topics and answering questions- Brainstorming ideas and creating content- Learning new subjects and explaining complex concepts- Planning, productivity, and problem-solvingBy combining advanced AI capabilities with an advertising-supported rewards model, CutGPT aims to provide an accessible alternative to subscription-based AI products.A Founding-User Program for Early AdoptersTo support its initial growth, CutGPT is introducing a limited founding-user program for its first 100,000 users. Eligible early adopters can qualify for the platform's initial Starter rewards tier, while users joining after the founding-user allocation is filled will participate under the Standard rewards structure.Consumers can learn more, access the platform, and review rewards eligibility at .About CutGPTCutGPT is a free, advertising-supported artificial intelligence chatbot developed and operated by ZStack Capital LLC. Available across web, iOS, and Android, CutGPT provides access to advanced AI tools while offering eligible users opportunities to earn promotional cash rewards. The company is focused on making artificial intelligence more accessible and developing an alternative to traditional subscription-based consumer AI services.For more information, visit .Media Contact

Christina Desorbo

CutGPT

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CutGPT Launches Free AI Chatbot That Pays Users to Use It News Provided By ZStack Capital LLC November 05, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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