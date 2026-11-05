Javier Palomarez And USHBC Congratulate The Incoming Congress And Call For Immediate Economic Relief

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates the newly elected and returning members of Congress and commends the Americans who made their voices heard in the 2026 midterm elections. USHBC stands ready to work with lawmakers in both parties to lower costs, strengthen the workforce and help small businesses invest and hire.The results exceeded expectations and upended long-held assumptions about which seats were competitive. From Kansas and Maine to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, voters in communities with distinct political histories raised many of the same concerns about the cost of living and their ability to get ahead. Hispanic voters, young voters, and black voters helped build coalitions that reached across communities and party lines.“People are hurting, and they used their vote to demand that Washington do something about it,” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of USHBC.“A map can tell you how a community voted two years ago. It can't tell you whether a shop can keep its doors open, whether a farmer can pass the family farm on to the next generation or whether a family can cover this week's groceries. Those are the pressures voters brought to the ballot box.”Voters elected both progressive and moderate Democrats, giving each wing a voice in the debate over the party's direction. The outcome is more a mandate to deliver results than a mandate for either ideological camp.“There's room for bold ideas and there's work Congress can do right now,” Palomarez said.“If you believe in Medicare for All, keep making the case. If there's a chance to work across the aisle today to help more people get covered or bring down what families and small businesses pay for health care, take it. People who are struggling to afford coverage need whatever progress Congress can deliver now.”The emphasis voters placed on the cost-of-living echoed what Hispanic business owners told USHBC before Election Day. The Council's national Midterm Pulse surveyed 6,008 Hispanic business owners, nearly evenly divided among Democrats, Republicans and independents. Across the full survey, more than 77% said fuel and energy prices were hurting their businesses, and nearly 67% reported a negative impact from tariffs. Over the previous year, 62% said they had raised prices and nearly half had cut back on hiring or left positions unfilled.“The warning signs were there before Election Day,” Palomarez said.“We heard from owners across the political spectrum. The election showed how far that frustration reached, including in places Republicans had long counted on. Independent voters don't owe either party their support.”“When an owner absorbs tariffs to keep prices steady for customers, that money has to come from somewhere,” Palomarez said.“It might come out of the budget for research and development, a piece of equipment or the next person they planned to hire. Add a higher energy bill and a skilled position they already can't fill, and they may have to turn down work. That can mean one fewer job in the community and one fewer paycheck to help a family cover rent or child care. At the end of the day, the owner goes home to those same kinds of bills.”“The work starts now,” Palomarez added.“Voters made their choices for 2026. Both parties will have to earn their trust again in 2028. Congress can start by delivering relief that families and business owners can see in their monthly bills and feel in their ability to plan for the future. USHBC is ready to help.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine Machado

The Oxígeno Project

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Javier Palomarez and USHBC Congratulate the Incoming Congress and Call for Immediate Economic Relief News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council November 05, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics



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