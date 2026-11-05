Escondido Manufacturer Advances Robotic Laser Welding To Strengthen U.S. Naval Shipbuilding

Laser Welding at Mavericks Manufacturing Partners

Escondido manufacturer supports ACIBC's call for stable funding and stronger domestic production capacity

- Chris BlenchESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mavericks Manufacturing Partners and MAVWELD are helping address the skilled-workforce and production-capacity constraints facing America's naval industrial base through welding engineering, workforce development and robotic laser welding automation.Mavericks supports Ford Class aircraft carrier programs through critical metal products, welding engineering, advanced manufacturing solutions and workforce development. MAVWELD extends that expertise with robotic laser welding technology that delivers significant reductions in weld cycle times and improved product quality, helping the Navy and its suppliers get more ships to sea.The Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition (ACIBC) represents more than 2,000 suppliers across 45 states, supporting more than 56,000 jobs and generating more than $6 billion in economic activity. Its 2026 Industrial Base Assessment Survey of 171 suppliers found that only 8 percent were operating at full capacity, while more than 70 percent identified inconsistent demand and funding as leading challenges. More than 80 percent of those surveyed support both aircraft carrier and submarine programs."America has capable manufacturers, but shipbuilding schedules ultimately depend on having enough skilled people and production capacity to perform the work," said Chris Blench, CEO of Mavericks Manufacturing Partners and MAVWELD. "Predictable demand allows companies to hire, train and retain welders while investing in technology before capacity becomes an urgent bottleneck."Defense-quality welding requires specialized knowledge, qualification and oversight. MAVWELD helps extend the reach of experienced welding professionals by embedding proven process knowledge into robotic laser welding systems. The technology supports skilled trades by making them more productive rather than replacing them, while creating additional upskilling opportunities in programming, system operation, engineering and advanced manufacturing.ACIBC advocates for consistent, predictable and stable funding for aircraft carrier construction and maintenance. Its FY2027 priorities include continued funding for carrier overhaul and replacement programs, advance procurement funding for CVN 82 and a clear long-term demand signal that enables suppliers to plan workforce, material and capital investments.Mavericks has also welcomed congressional delegations to its Escondido facility as part of broader industry awareness outreach campaign about workforce needs, production challenges and the role practical automation can play in supporting maritime readiness.About Mavericks Manufacturing Partners and MAVWELDMavericks supports the maritime industrial base (MIB) through critical metal products, welding engineering, advanced manufacturing solutions and workforce development. MAVWELD is pioneering robotic laser welding automation that significantly reduces weld cycle times and improves product quality. Learn more at mavmfg and mavweld.About ACIBCThe Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition represents more than 2,000 businesses across 45 states that supply parts, equipment and services for the construction and maintenance of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. Learn more at ACIBC.

Marty Weishaar

Mavericks Manufacturing Partners

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Escondido Manufacturer Advances Robotic Laser Welding to Strengthen U.S. Naval Shipbuilding News Provided By Mavericks Manufacturing Partners + MAVWELD November 05, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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