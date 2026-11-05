Odisha Landslide: Five More Bodies Recovered After Days Of Rescue Operations

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (IANS) After days of rescue operations, teams on Thursday recovered the bodies of five more persons from beneath the debris following a massive landslide at Gidipabali village in Odisha's Ganjam district last month, triggered by severe cyclonic storm Arnab.

The state government through an official statement said that effective measures have been taken by the district administration and rescue teams at the Gidipabali accident site for the recovery of the bodies by removing huge debris.

"The relentless efforts of the teams deployed at the site have led to the recovery of five bodies," the state government said.

The five deceased, including three minors, whose bodies were recovered on Thursday, were duly identified by their family members.

They were identified as Aruna Pradhan (7), Bhumika Pradhan (27), Bijaya Pradhan (25), Bagri Pradhan (1) and Bijayalaxmi Pradhan (6).

The officials also noted that the family members decided to perform the last rites at the accident site itself.

Respecting their wishes, the state administration extended all necessary assistance in conducting the funeral rites.

"During this difficult time, the entire administration stands firmly with the bereaved families. Special teams of the administration, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel remain deployed at the site to rescue the remaining missing persons safely," the government said.

Earlier, two more bodies were also recovered beneath the debris by the rescue teams following search operations a few days ago.

Notably, around 13 people were initially reported missing following a massive landslide in Gidipabali village of Odisha's Ganjam district on October 28 due to the effect of exceptional rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.

The hilltop hamlet settlement was home to around 25 people. Due to the landslide, thick layers of mud and enormous boulders have rolled down the hill and crashed onto the houses.

Some of these boulders are as large as houses, making them impossible to move directly. The mud couldn't be cleared until these boulders are removed.