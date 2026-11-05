'I Am The Intern': Meet The 64-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who Works Without Pay At A Mumbai Startup (WATCH)

Retirement is often seen as the beginning of a life free from professional responsibilities. However, for some people, stepping away from work can also bring an unexpected sense of emptiness, particularly when they miss the routine, challenges and interactions that once defined their professional lives. The same was true for 64-year-old entrepreneur Otis D'Souza, who reportedly earned around Rs 25 crore after selling his company.

After stepping away from business, he realised that he missed being around people, exchanging ideas and contributing to a growing organisation. Rather than starting another venture or returning to a high-paying corporate job, he chose an unconventional path. Today, D'Souza spends his time as an unpaid intern at a Mumbai-based startup, where he shares his business experience with a team of young professionals and even makes coffee for his colleagues.

From Successful Entrepreneur To Unpaid Intern

More than a decade after selling Fountainhead Experience Private Limited to Japanese advertising giant Dentsu in 2015, D'Souza has found a new sense of purpose at Hobby Tribe, a Mumbai-based startup founded by 26-year-old Joshua Salins.

Despite his successful entrepreneurial journey, D'Souza has no formal designation, salary or fixed working hours at the startup. He visits the office, interacts with employees, shares professional advice and helps the young team navigate business challenges.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, D'Souza explained why he chose to work without financial compensation.

“I have made enough money. I am not doing it because of the money. I do it because I genuinely like being around them and am happy to share with them whatever life advice they need,” he said.

How D'Souza And Joshua Salins Met?

D'Souza and Salins were introduced through a mutual acquaintance at Sunday church, who believed the two would get along despite their nearly four-decade age difference.

Following the introduction, Salins visited D'Souza at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. What began as a meeting soon turned into a long conversation about entrepreneurship, business and life.

“I agreed and invited Joshua to my home and we clicked immediately,” D'Souza said.

Their conversations eventually led Salins to invite the veteran entrepreneur to Hobby Tribe's office in Khar. What started as occasional visits gradually developed into an informal mentoring arrangement.

D'Souza had co-founded Fountainhead in 1999 from his parents' home. Over the years, he helped build it into one of India's prominent experiential marketing and event management companies.

However, after selling the business and stepping away from active professional life, he began missing the everyday challenges, conversations and interactions that came with running a company.

Salins offered him a simple opportunity to spend time at the startup whenever he felt like it. With no formal appointment, salary or fixed schedule, D'Souza accepted the offer and became the company's unofficial intern.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joshua Hobby Man Salins (@joshuasalins)

How The 64-Year-Old Entrepreneur Helps The Startup?

At Hobby Tribe, D'Souza offers guidance on leadership, team management and business expansion. His experience in building and managing large teams has proved particularly valuable as the startup grew from four employees to around 10.

Rather than imposing his ideas or giving direct instructions, he prefers sharing experiences from his entrepreneurial journey, including the mistakes he made and the lessons he learnt along the way.

He believes his role is to contribute wherever his experience can make a difference while also learning from the younger generation.

“I could not do what the Gen Z employees do. But I could help wherever I thought they needed it,” he said.

64-Year-Old Intern Makes Coffee For Startup Employees

D'Souza's unconventional internship has also caught the attention of social media users after Salins shared videos of him spending time at the startup's office.

In one of the videos posted on Instagram, Salins gave viewers a glimpse of their 64-year-old intern making coffee for the team.

“Our 64-year-old intern made us coffee! It's the best coffee in the world,” the caption read.

In the video, Salins introduces D'Souza and explains that he is making coffee for the employees. When asked why he was treating everyone, D'Souza playfully responds that he is simply following instructions because he is the intern and Salins is his boss.

The light-hearted interaction also highlights the friendly equation between the veteran entrepreneur and the young founder. Salins clarifies that he did not force D'Souza to make coffee, reflecting the informal and comfortable working relationship they share.

Social Media Users Appreciate The Unusual Arrangement

The video has attracted attention online, with several people appreciating the unusual arrangement between the experienced entrepreneur and the young startup team. According to Salins, many people have responded positively to the interaction.

The arrangement has also prompted several retired professionals to reach out, expressing interest in finding similar opportunities to remain professionally engaged after retirement.

For D'Souza, however, the experience is not about building another company, earning money or reclaiming his former professional status. Instead, it is about staying active, sharing knowledge and enjoying the company of people from a different generation.

His journey offers an interesting perspective on retirement, showing how professional experience can continue to make a difference even without a formal job title or financial reward.