Gate Pioneers Proof Of Security (Posec), Achieving 104.58% Cold Storage Coverage To Solidify Asset Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



HONG KONG, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate has officially introduced Proof of Security (PoSEC), a new asset security verification framework, becoming the first digital asset trading platform in the industry to launch a PoSEC security verification system. Since its founding in 2013, Gate has consistently placed user asset security at the forefront of its priorities. With the introduction of PoSEC, Gate extends security verification beyond reserve adequacy to include asset storage structures and risk coverage capabilities, further solidifying safeguards for user assets and providing a new practical approach to advancing industry security standards.

PoSEC Focuses on Asset Storage Security and Quantifies Extreme-Risk Coverage Capabilities

Unlike Proof of Reserves (PoR), which primarily verifies the adequacy of asset reserves, PoSEC places additional emphasis on asset storage security. By publicly disclosing the distribution of assets between platform cold storage and hot wallets, PoSEC provides visibility into asset storage structures and their ability to cover potential losses under extreme scenarios.

PoSEC introduces the cold storage coverage ratio as a key metric to measure the extent to which cold storage covers total user assets. A coverage ratio ≥ 100% means that, under the applicable calculation methodology, cold storage alone would be sufficient to cover all user assets even if all assets held in hot wallets were lost. PoR and PoSEC serve complementary purposes, extending asset security verification from reserve adequacy to storage security and risk coverage, while providing users with more comprehensive and transparent information about asset security.

Cold Storage Coverage Reaches 104.58%, with Open and Transparent Storage Structure

According to the snapshot taken at 00:00 (UTC) on November 4, 2026, Gate's cold storage coverage ratio reached 104.58%, with cold storage and hot wallet assets accounting for 88.26% and 11.74% of total assets, respectively. Cold storage assets include digital assets held offline and traditional assets under independent custody. To qualify, these assets must meet requirements such as not being directly used for routine deposits and withdrawals, being held offline or under independent custody, requiring multi-party authorization for transfers, and being independently verifiable.

The current data is undergoing verification by an independent third-party audit firm. The review covers asset authenticity and control, valuation and calculation methodologies, and coverage ratio calculations. The audit report will be published on Gate's official website upon completion, enhancing the transparency and credibility of asset security disclosures.

From PoR to PoSEC: Continuously Strengthening Digital Asset Security

Gate has long been committed to digital asset security and transparency. In 2020, Gate was among the first in the industry to introduce an open-source Proof of Reserves (PoR) mechanism and a Merkle Tree-based asset verification solution, establishing itself as an early contributor to reserve transparency in the industry. Gate subsequently incorporated technologies such as zk-SNARKs to enhance its asset reserve verification framework.

As of October 18, 2026, Gate's total reserves amounted to approximately $8.688 billion, with an overall reserve ratio of 118.49%. The platform also employs a range of security mechanisms, including hot and cold wallet segregation, multi-signature technology, Multi-Party Computation (MPC), dynamic risk monitoring, and zero-trust access control, to establish a multi-layered security framework covering asset reserves, storage management, and risk protection.

From PoR, which verifies reserve adequacy, to PoSEC, which verifies asset storage security and risk coverage capabilities, Gate is progressively building a multi-layered security framework encompassing asset reserves, storage management, risk protection, and public verification. Looking ahead, Gate will continue to uphold its security-first principle, further develop PoSEC standards and verification mechanisms, and collaborate with more industry participants to enhance asset security and transparency, laying a stronger security foundation for the long-term, sustainable development of the digital asset industry.

Learn more:

About Gate

Gate, founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency and integrated financial services platforms, spanning financial and everyday use cases including asset management, trading and payments. Serving over 62 million users globally, it supports trading across 5,400+ digital assets and 12,800+ stock assets and ETFs, while providing access to a comprehensive range of TradFi assets, including metals, stocks, indices, forex, and commodities to meet users' end-to-end needs across asset holding, trading, and spending. As an industry benchmark, Gate was among the first platforms to implement 100% Proof of Reserves. Its ecosystem includes Gate Money, Gate Wallet, Gate Ventures, Gate for AI Agent, and a wide range of products and services.

For more information, please visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions. Note that Gate may restrict or prohibit certain services in specific jurisdictions. For more information, please read the User Agreemen.

This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Media Contact:

Kana Wen

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at