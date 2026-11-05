Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements from Hofseth BioCare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 30 June 2026 regarding the resolution passed at the annual general meeting that remuneration payable to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for 2026 shall be paid through the issuance of ordinary shares to Board members. The general meeting further resolved to grant the Board authorisation to increase the share capital in the Company through the issuance of new shares with a total value of up to NOK 1,550,000, corresponding to 155,000,000 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01 (the "Board Authorisation").

Pursuant to the Board Authorisation, the Board resolved in a Board meeting held today, on 5 November 2026, to increase the share capital by NOK 2,375 through the issuance of 237,500 shares allocated to the members of the Board as remuneration for the first half of 2026. The allocation of shares is set out as follows and triggers a primary insider notification:

Linda Christin Hoff, a primary insider and member of the Board, has today, 5 November 2026, been allocated 50,000 shares in HBC with a nominal value of NOK 0.01 per share, at a subscription price of NOK 0.01.

Christoph Johannes Baldegger, a primary insider and member of the Board, has today, 5 November 2026, been allocated 37,500 shares in HBC with a nominal value of NOK 0.01 per share, at a subscription price of NOK 0.01.

Eva Maria Bech, a primary insider and member of the Board, has today, 5 November 2026, been allocated 37,500 shares in HBC with a nominal value of NOK 0.01 per share, at a subscription price of NOK 0.01.

Amy Bennett Novogratz, a primary insider and member of the Board, has today, 5 November 2026, been allocated 37,500 shares in HBC with a nominal value of NOK 0.01 per share, at a subscription price of NOK 0.01.

Crawford Linden Alexander Currie, a primary insider and member of the Board, has today, 5 November 2026, been allocated 37,500 shares in HBC with a nominal value of NOK 0.01 per share, at a subscription price of NOK 0.01.

In addition to the primary insiders as set out above, Roger Hofseth has today, 5 November 2026, been allocated 37,500 shares in HBC with a nominal value of NOK 0.01 per share, at a subscription price of NOK 0.01.

For further information, contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail:...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachments



KRT-1500 Hoff

KRT-1500 Currie

KRT-1500 Baldegger

KRT-1500 Novogratz KRT-1500 Bech