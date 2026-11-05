Mercedes-Benz Van Center West Chester And Masterack Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ready to Deliver Work-Ready Sprinter Vans for Contractors

Cincinnati, OHIO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester is expanding its commercial vehicle solutions through a partnership with Masterack, a leading manufacturer of commercial and contractor van shelving, storage systems, and upfitting equipment to keep businesses that rely on Sprinters moving. Together, the companies are helping contractors and fleet operators turn Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans into efficient, organized mobile workspaces.







MB Van Center - West Chester and MasterRack partner to provide work-ready vans when you need them the most

By creating a partnership, MB Van Center - West Chester and MasterRack have addresses a common challenge facing skilled-trades businesses: purchasing a commercial van only to spend additional weeks coordinating equipment installation before putting it to work.

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester offers Sprinter cargo vans equipped with Masterack upfitting packages, allowing customers to select work-ready configurations without navigating a separate customization process. They're the home of the Work-Ready Sprinter Van, designed to get contractors on the road, organized, and efficient from the moment they purchase a Sprinter.

Built Around the Needs of Working Contractors

For HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians, construction crews, and mobile service professionals, vehicle organization directly impacts daily productivity.

Masterack specializes in durable, customizable commercial vehicle equipment, including shelving systems, partitions, cabinets, drawers, ladder racks, and trade-specific storage configurations.

These solutions help technicians secure equipment, organize inventory, access essential tools, and maximize available cargo space.

An organized work van can reduce time spent searching for supplies, improve operational consistency, and support a more professional customer experience.

Supporting Businesses From One Van to Entire Fleets

The partnership serves individual contractors purchasing their first commercial vehicle as well as established companies expanding or standardizing their fleets.

Businesses can explore Mercedes-Benz Sprinter configurations equipped with Masterack products, with additional upfitting options available based on operational requirements.

Beyond vehicle sales, Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester provides commercial fleet expertise, financing assistance, and dedicated maintenance and repair services.

The dealership serves businesses throughout Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, Columbus, Indiana, and surrounding markets. They also provide fleet services all over the US.

By combining Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles with Masterack's specialized equipment, the partnership emphasizes practical solutions that help businesses spend less time preparing vehicles and more time serving customers.

About Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester specializes in commercial vehicles, work-ready Sprinter vans, custom upfitting, fleet solutions, and commercial vehicle service.

About Masterack

Masterack designs and manufactures commercial vehicle shelving, storage, ladder racks, and specialty upfitting solutions for contractors, service providers, and commercial fleets nationwide.

Media Contact:

Chris O'Donnell, General Manager

Mercedes-Benz Van Center – West Chester

5897 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester, OH 45069

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