Food As Medicine Emerges As Major Growth Platform For Brands, Retailers And Ingredient Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing consumer interest in health-focused nutrition creates new opportunities and challenges across the food and beverage supply chain

DENVER, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrition is becoming central to food industry growth strategies as consumers increasingly seek products that deliver measurable health benefits and companies invest in solutions that position food as an active contributor to health and wellness.

According to a new report from CoBank's Knowledge Exchange, the emerging concept of“food as medicine” is gaining broad-based acceptance and reshaping how food and beverage brands, retailers and ingredient suppliers develop products, engage with consumers and create value.

The CoBank report highlights a fundamental shift in consumer attitudes toward nutrition. For many years, healthier products were largely defined by what they excluded, such as sugar, calories, artificial ingredients and highly processed components. Today, consumers are increasingly looking for foods and beverages that proactively contribute to their well-being. Evidence-based claims related to protein, fiber, gut health, immunity and energy are gaining importance as consumers seek tangible functional benefits rather than simply cleaner labels.

The concept of food as medicine is also gaining momentum because it aligns consumer interest in better health with broader healthcare and economic cost pressures. As chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension continue to affect large populations facing rising healthcare costs, diet-based interventions are gaining considerable traction.

“Whether the movement reflects a broader consumer trend toward better health or a larger embrace of food as medicine as a concept, manufacturers, brands and retailers continue to invest in more nutritious ambitions,” said Billy Roberts, food and beverage economist with CoBank.“Consumers no longer correlate their food choices with just some degree of impact on their overall health. Increasingly, they are seeking products they believe can improve their health in both the short and long term.”

The commercial opportunity is substantial. Market estimates place the global food-as-medicine sector at approximately $26.5 billion in 2025, with forecasts projecting double-digit annual growth through 2033. North America currently accounts for the largest share of the market and is expected to remain a leading region as demand for nutrition-based approaches to managing chronic health conditions continues to expand.

A growing body of research supporting nutrition's role in improving health outcomes and reducing healthcare expenditures is fueling interest in the category. Numerous studies indicate that targeted dietary interventions can contribute to disease prevention and management, creating potential savings for consumers and healthcare systems while improving quality of life.

Functional ingredients are playing an increasingly important role in enabling this transformation. Ingredient developers are investing in clinically supported compounds that address immune health, digestive wellness, microbiome support and other targeted health benefits. Demand is also rising for ingredients that can be incorporated into foods and beverages at effective dosages while maintaining desirable taste, texture and convenience.

As a result, proprietary ingredient platforms, clinical validation and scalable supply chains are becoming strategic competitive advantages.

However, scalability remains among the industry's most significant challenges. Delivering personalized nutrition solutions to large populations requires more than scientific innovation. Companies must also address supply chain capacity, ingredient availability, affordability, consumer education and regulatory considerations. Greater consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and minimally processed foods may place additional demands on agricultural production, cold-chain infrastructure and distribution networks.

Protein continues to stand out as one of the most influential nutrition priorities shaping consumer purchasing decisions. Food and beverage manufacturers are expanding investments in high-protein products as consumers associate protein with satiety, muscle support and sustained energy. Innovation in the category has accelerated, supported by growing patent filings, product launches and strong sales growth across protein-focused snacks and related categories.

Fiber is emerging as another major area of opportunity. A significant share of consumers report actively seeking to increase fiber intake because of perceived benefits related to digestive health, blood glucose management, satiety and overall gut health. Brands that successfully incorporate meaningful amounts of fiber without compromising taste, texture or shelf stability are seeing encouraging consumer response.

Roberts said health-focused nutrition is becoming a defining growth theme across the food and beverage landscape but cautioned that food as medicine has different implications for each segment of the industry.

“Success will depend on the ability of brands, retailers and ingredient suppliers to combine science-backed health benefits with affordability, convenience and enjoyable consumer experiences. The strongest opportunities are likely to emerge where consumer demand, medical relevance, clinical evidence and scalable manufacturing capabilities intersect, positioning food as an increasingly important tool in supporting long-term health and wellness.”

Read the report, Food as medicine reshapes the grocery aisle.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving almost 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

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