Scipher Medicine And Grupo Amarey Announce First Prismra® Patient Tests Completed In Colombia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a leading precision medicine company, today announced that the first patient tests under its strategic partnership with Grupo Amarey have been successfully completed in Colombia, marking a major milestone in the companies' collaboration to bring precision diagnostics to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients in Latin America.

The strategic partnership brought Scipher's flagship diagnostic, PrismRA®, to Colombia for the first time through Grupo Amarey, a leading distributor of healthcare technologies and solutions in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. With the completion of these initial tests, PrismRA® is now actively supporting Colombian RA patients and rheumatologists in selecting more effective, personalized treatment paths.

"At Scipher, we believe that getting patients started with the right treatment the first time should be goal of precision medicine," said Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. "We are excited by the opportunity to start with this partnership with Grupo Amarey as we expand use of PrismRA across Latin America."

Manuel Camacho MD, General Manager of Grupo Amarey, added;“Today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of precision medicine in Colombia. PrismRA® provides objective, data-driven insights that strengthen clinical decision-making, shifting therapeutic strategies toward a more personalized and effective approach. The successful completion of the first patient tests in the country demonstrates the rheumatology community's confidence in this innovation and its potential to optimize patient outcomes. This achievement reflects our commitment to introducing cutting-edge technologies that deliver tangible value to the healthcare system, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals across Colombia and the broader region.”

PrismRA® is the first-and-only molecular treatment response signature in immunology approved for reimbursement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the largest health care payer in the United States. This one-of-a-kind molecular test provides objective data to inform healthcare professionals treatment selection for each RA patient, improving clinical outcomes and reducing unnecessary and ineffective treatments.

With this milestone, Scipher Medicine and Grupo Amarey reaffirm their shared commitment to expanding access to precision medicine across Latin America.

About Scipher Medicine: Scipher Medicine drives the probability of success at each stage of drug development, from discovery to commercialization, by combining artificial intelligence with network biology and proprietary data, through its SPECTRATM platform. Scipher has one of the industry's largest non-oncology clinico-genomic data assets and biobanks. For more information, visit: .

About PrismRA®: PrismRA® is a precision medicine blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients worldwide. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA® test analyzes the patient's individual molecular signature, helping to identify those who are unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, one of the world's best-selling drug classes, so that alternative effective therapies can be prescribed, avoiding unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Physicians now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance to achieve treatment targets and improve clinical outcomes. For more information, visit: PrismRA.com.

About Grupo Amarey: Grupo Amarey is a leading company in the representation and distribution of technologies, solutions, and services for the healthcare sector in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. Through partnerships with high-quality international brands, Grupo Amarey brings innovation in areas such as diagnostics, medical devices, biotechnology, laboratory, specialized surgical technologies, and hospital supplies, contributing to improved healthcare delivery and patient quality of life in the region. For more information, visit: .

Media Contacts:

Scipher Medicine:

Courtney Morris

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Grupo Amarey

Paula Lagos

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