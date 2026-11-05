Equally Created, the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! Unveil Kid-Designed Playground in Nashville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, kids in Nashville are celebrating the opening of a new kid-designed, community-built playground at Equally Created. Volunteers from the community, the CarMax Foundation, and KABOOM! came together to build the new playspace that will serve 140 students and hundreds more children across the school for years to come.

The new playspace with Equally Created and the CarMax Foundation is part of a nationwide effort led by KABOOM! to end playspace inequity. This project began months ago when community members played an active role in shaping the new playground, from early design sessions to the build day itself, ensuring the space reflects what matters most to the children who will use it.

“Play is such an important part of how young children learn, build confidence, develop relationships, and simply experience the joy of being a child. What makes this playspace so special is that it gives children in the Clifton Avenue community a safe, beautiful place designed specifically for them to explore and grow. As we open our doors in this neighborhood, we want families to know that their children deserve the very best, both inside the classroom and outside of it. This playspace is another way we are bringing that commitment to life,” said Leslie Hanson, Founder and Executive Director of Equally Created.

“Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood, where kids build confidence, connection, and memories that last a lifetime,” said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!.“As KABOOM! celebrates 30 years of protecting childhood through play, we're proud to partner with Equally Created and the CarMax Foundation to bring this new playspace to life. This project reflects the power of communities and partners working together to create joyful, welcoming spaces where kids feel valued and belong. Especially in today's challenging environment for children, it's more important than ever that we come together to ensure every kid has access to safe, inspiring places to play and grow.”

As KABOOM! celebrates its 30th year, the organization is expanding their capacity to build and transform playspaces where need is greatest. KABOOM! is prioritizing public-private partnerships, data-driven research, policy, and advocacy to advance systems-level change across municipalities and school districts, ensuring children's physical and mental health is centered in how communities plan for the future-so every kid can grow up happy, healthy, and thriving.

The CarMax Foundation provided the majority of the funding for the new playground through its partnership with KABOOM!, and with support from CarMax associates who volunteered their time and talents to help build the playground. Together with KABOOM!, the CarMax Foundation has supported the building of four playgrounds across Tennessee with the volunteer support of 130 employees per build.

“CarMax associates are proud to team up with communities where we live and work to build playgrounds that help enrich the lives of children,” said Sarah Brown, president of the CarMax Foundation.“Our work with KABOOM! reflects our ongoing commitment to putting people first and supporting the wellbeing of our communities.”

About Equally Created

Equally Created is a Nashville-based nonprofit early childhood education organization working to make high-quality early learning accessible to every family, regardless of income, background, or zip code. Serving children from six weeks through Pre-K, Equally Created provides inclusive, nurturing learning environments that support children's social, emotional, and academic development while preparing them for kindergarten and beyond. Founded in 2023, Equally Created is growing from two to four early learning centers across Nashville, expanding access for more children and families while investing in the educators, programs, and partnerships that make high-quality early education possible. To learn more, visit equallycreated.org.

About the CarMax Foundation

The CarMax Foundation promotes the causes associates care about to impact the communities where they live and work. Together with CarMax, Inc., the Foundation has donated more than $120 million since 2003. Funding programs are made available through a portion of CarMax, Inc.'s pre-tax profits. CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used autos, has earned customers' trust for more than 30 years by leading with integrity, honesty and transparency. CarMax continues to redefine car buying and selling for millions of customers, delivering the easy and confident experience they love. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its $16 billion portfolio. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2026 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit Carmax.com.

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids, communities, and public and private partners to transform 17,000+ playspaces, expanding access to the physical, mental, and social benefits of play for more than 12 million kids nationwide. As KABOOM! celebrates its 30th year, the organization is focused on community-driven solutions through public-private partnerships, research, policy, and advocacy to elevate the current state of our kids and center youth voice in shaping equitable access to playspaces and nature. This July, KABOOM! released the State of Our Kids Report: Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis, an urgent call to action for cross-sector leaders to invest in solutions for the youth mental health crisis. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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Equally Created, the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! Unveil Kid-Designed Playground in Nashville Equally Created, the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! Unveil Kid-Designed Playground in Nashville

CONTACT: Public Relations KABOOM! 202-464-6169...