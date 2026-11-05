Foresight Continues Its Partnership With Pibit AI As Time To Quote Falls From 12 Days To 2

Foresight Risk and Insurance Services and Pibit AI

The workers' compensation MGA now clears submissions in 30 to 37 minutes on average, and each of its underwriters handles 190% more submissions than before.

BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pibit AI, the AI Underwriting OS for commercial, specialty and E&S insurance, today announced that Foresight Risk and Insurance Services, a San Francisco based managing general agent writing mid-market workers' compensation for safety-critical industries, is continuing its partnership with Pibit AI as it expands into new industries. Foresight uses Pibit AI for intake and clearance, document extraction and external research, with qualified submissions delivered into Foresight's own database for use in its underwriting workbench.Today clearance averages 30 to 37 minutes, and full document processing takes about an hour and a half compared with roughly three hours before. Time to quote has fallen from 12 days to 2, and submissions handled per underwriter are up 190%. Foresight clears around 4,600 submissions and fully processes around 4,000 each year, and now works every submission it receives."We are investing in automation to set a new standard for speed and simplicity in commercial insurance. Our agency partners are already experiencing the impact-and we see this as the foundation for how business will be done," said David Fontain, CEO of Foresight."Foresight writes the accounts other carriers pass on, and that only works when their underwriters get to see every one of them. Taking time to quote from 12 days to 2 while they move into new industries is the result we want for every MGA we work with, and we are glad to keep building it with Peter, David and the Foresight team," said Akash (AK) Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Pibit AI.The full case study is available at .About Pibit AIPibit AI is a Y Combinator-backed insurtech company based in the Bay Area. Pibit is the AI Underwriting OS for commercial, specialty and E&S insurance: its AI agents run underwriting from submission to quote, so underwriters spend their time only on decisions and broker relationships. Carriers and MGAs start with one module or take the full OS, inside the systems they already use, with 99.9% workflow accuracy with our human-in-the-loop, guaranteed in the contract. Pibit works with 50+ carriers and MGAs across 10+ lines of business, delivering a 20% increase in hit ratio, 2x underwriter capacity and 70% less time to quote. For more information, visit pibit or reach out at....

Prakhar Mohan

Pibit AI

+1 650-550-1445

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foresight Continues Its Partnership With Pibit AI as Time to Quote Falls From 12 Days to 2 News Provided By Pibit AI November 05, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.