ACGME Honors John R. Combes, MD Ahead Of His Retirement

John R. Combes, MD

ACGME Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer John R. Combes, MD will retire January 1, 2027.

CHICAGO, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After 10 years of distinguished service to the ACGME, Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer John R. Combes, MD will retire January 1, 2027. Throughout his career, Dr. Combes has been dedicated to improving health care, physician leadership and governance, and graduate medical education (GME).Dr. Combes first came to the ACGME as a Visiting Scholar, studying GME and institutional integration, physician well-being, and health care governance of the clinical learning environment. He later joined the organization full time as Senior Vice President, Public Policy and External Relations and was appointed Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer in 2020.Throughout his tenure, Dr. Combes has helped strengthen the ACGME's voice and engagement on issues affecting GME, the physician workforce, and the future of health care. As leader of the Department of Communications and Public Policy, he has guided the ACGME's communications, public policy, and Journal of Graduate Medical Education operations, helping to expand awareness of the organization and its work to improve health care and GME.Dr. Combes played a central role in establishing and developing the ACGME's public policy function and expanding the organization's engagement with Congress, federal agencies, Member Organizations, and other national stakeholders. Under his leadership, the ACGME has contributed to a greater understanding about what shapes the physician workforce, the needs of rural and underserved communities, and other key issues. He convened national stakeholder summits around preparing residents and fellows to recognize and treat pain and addiction, advancing nutrition education across the medical education continuum, modernizing parental leave in GME, the transition to a single accreditation system, and motivating healthy patient behavior.Dr. Combes helped guide the organization through periods of significant change, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACGME's ongoing digital transformation, and evolving public engagement efforts. He championed the modernization of the ACGME's digital presence, including the most recent redesign of the ACGME website to improve navigation, functionality, and user experience, while strengthening alignment with the organization's brand.Beyond these accomplishments, Dr. Combes has served as a trusted counselor and thought partner to ACGME leaders, Board members, and staff members. His experience as a physician executive, governance expert, and health care leader informed discussions and decisions across the organization, while his mentorship and thoughtful approach to complex challenges have influenced colleagues throughout the ACGME.The ACGME recognizes Dr. Combes for his decade of service and his lasting contributions to the organization, GME, and the broader health care community, and wishes him the very best in his retirement.

Susan Holub

Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

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ACGME Honors John R. Combes, MD Ahead of His Retirement News Provided By Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education November 05, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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