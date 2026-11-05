Too Young For A Mammogram, Not Too Young For Breast Cancer: Know Your Lemons App Helps Women Catch It Early

The Know Your Lemons app helps women of all ages be confident in their breast health.

Breast cancer is the top cancer killer of U.S. women 20–49. Know Your Lemons' latest app gamifies early detection into a year-round habit.

- Lynsey White, diagnosed at age 24SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breast Cancer Awareness month may be finished, but the Know Your Lemons Foundation aims to make early detection a year-round cause. With breast cancer leading in cancer-related deaths among women ages 20 to 49 in the United States and the leading cause of cancer deaths among women world-wide, the global charity is helping individuals of all ages to“know their normal” through guided monthly self-exams, and assess their individual risk by creating a custom screening plan using the award-winning Know Your Lemons app.The recent app update and Lemonista movement launch marks the next chapter for the charity that has already reached 2 billion people worldwide with a life-saving breast cancer awareness campaign, including Lynsey White, age 24, who discovered a lump under her armpit just a week after seeing the Know Your Lemons' 12 symptoms image from social media. Within a few weeks she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but she met roadblocks in getting testing.“I was initially told it was nothing to worry about because I was so young. But Know Your Lemons gave me the confidence to advocate for myself and get the testing I needed. This is why it's so unbelievably important to promote Know Your Lemons and make sure that people know what to look out for, so they can get detected early,” Lynsey says.Lynsey is among a growing number of women under 40 discovering breast changes themselves, often before they are eligible for routine screening. Currently, one of the strongest predictors of surviving breast cancer is how early it is found. Yet most women have never been taught how to confidently check their breasts, and few have completed a risk assessment to determine when and how they should be screened-something the American College of Radiology recommends by age 25.The Know Your Lemons app addresses both gaps through a new series of games that makes learning easy, engaging, and rewarding by earning two lemons: one representing Confidence in self-exam and the other representing Intelligence in knowing their personal risk and screening plan. When the two lemons are earned, they officially become a“Lemonista.”Beyond the risks to individuals, breast cancer ranks among the top drivers of employer healthcare costs and lost productivity. To help mitigate these impacts, companies and local government agencies are partnering with Know Your Lemons to educate their employees by offering the Pro version of the app as part of their health benefit. Catching breast cancer early means less invasive treatment, lower costs, and a faster return to work and life."So often we don't learn about breast health until we have a breast problem," said Dr. Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, founder of Know Your Lemons. "Every Lemonista who shares what they've learned has the power to help someone else catch something early, the way Lynsey's story shows us that we can make all the difference."The Know Your Lemons app is available on both iPhone and Android in multiple languages and works for any gender. To learn more visit KnowYourLemonsAbout Know Your Lemons FoundationKnow Your Lemons is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to breast health education, reaching people in over 100 countries through its award-winning app and educational materials. EIN: 47-1133351.Media Contact:... | Know Your Lemons Foundation | knowyourlemons

Tessa Fronk

Know Your Lemons

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Too Young for a Mammogram, Not Too Young for Breast Cancer: Know Your Lemons App Helps Women Catch It Early News Provided By Know Your Lemons November 05, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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