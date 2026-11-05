Pinecrest Realtor Laurie Ann Von Wald Ranked #1 Among Realtrends Verified Agents, 270+ Five-Star Reviews

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Coldwell Banker Realty agent earns top RealTrends Verified ranking in Pinecrest by volume, #2 by transaction sides - backed by 270+ five-star reviews

PINECREST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laurie Ann von Wald, a Realtor-Associate with Coldwell Banker Realty's Pinecrest office, has been ranked #1 in Pinecrest by sales volume among RealTrends Verified agents, based on 2025 sales data. RealTrends Verified ranks participating agents on independently verified closed transactions; its profile credits von Wald with $19.73 million in sales volume across 21 transactions, placing her first in Pinecrest by volume and second by transaction sides among the agents ranked in the program.The recognition adds to a career that began in 1985, when von Wald obtained her Florida real estate license and went to work full time for her mother's Miami Beach brokerage, Ascott Realty. She has worked full time in South Florida real estate ever since - including in Pinecrest since before the Village of Pinecrest was incorporated - and today works from Coldwell Banker Realty's Pinecrest office at 12751 S. Dixie Highway."Pinecrest is not just where I work - it is the community I have served for four decades," said von Wald. "My clients trust me with the biggest decision of their lives, and I have always believed that trust is earned the same way today as it was in 1985: with excellence, integrity, and telling people the truth about their home and their market."Von Wald's client record reflects that approach. She holds 117 five-star reviews on RateMyAgent, where clients describe her as a "local expert" with "clear communication," 86 reviews with a perfect five-star rating on Zillow, and 69 five-star reviews on Google - more than 270 client reviews across the three platforms, with a five-star rating on each. She is also a RateMyAgent County Top 5 agent for Miami-Dade County (2026 and 2023). She ranks in the top 2% of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide and is a member of the Coldwell Banker International President's Circle, as well as a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) with GUILD recognition.Her current listings include new construction at 8250 SW 130th St in Pinecrest ($5,700,000), a 1937 Art Deco Streamline Moderne residence at 1021 N Greenway Dr in Coral Gables ($4,975,000), and 7901 SW 97th St in Miami ($1,725,000).A Florida native and University of Florida graduate with honors (Phi Beta Kappa) and a former Rotary International Scholar in Rio de Janeiro, von Wald serves buyers and sellers in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French across Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, South Miami, and Kendall.About Laurie Ann von WaldLaurie Ann von Wald, P.A. (Florida License SL448316) is a Realtor-Associate with Coldwell Banker Realty, Pinecrest office, 12751 S. Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156. Selling real estate with excellence and integrity since 1985, she specializes in residential and luxury properties in Pinecrest and surrounding South Miami-Dade communities. More information:Media contact:Laurie Ann von Wald, P.A.Coldwell Banker Realty - Pinecrest(305) 302-0005...###

Laurie Ann von Wald

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Pinecrest Realtor Laurie Ann von Wald Ranked #1 Among RealTrends Verified Agents, 270+ Five-Star Reviews News Provided By Laurie Ann von Wald, P.A. / Coldwell Banker Realty - Pinecrest November 05, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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