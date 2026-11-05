National Academy Of Athletics Expands Youth Sports In Northeast Indiana With New Franchise

Steve Helm brings more than 30 years of youth basketball development experience to a new territory focused on kids, families and community partnerships.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is expanding youth sports in Northeast Indiana with a new franchise led by Steve Helm, Area Captain for Northeast Indiana. A longtime coach, educator and youth program leader, Helm will work with schools, cities and community organizations to bring fun, skill-building recreational sports opportunities to children ages 3-14.The new territory includes DeKalb and Steuben counties, along with portions of Allen, Noble, Whitley, LaGrange and Huntington counties. Helm's focus will be building local partnerships to connect more children with positive sports and recreation experiences.Helm brings more than 30 years of experience in youth basketball development, 14 years of college basketball coaching, including eight as a head coach, and nine years working with Division I basketball camps. His background combines hands-on coaching with experience in athletic administration, camp leadership and event management.“Steve Helm's incredible experience, passion & leadership will be a tremendous asset to kids & families throughout Northeast Indiana. The entire NAofA team is excited to help Steve achieve his goals of delivering outstanding youth sports experiences through strong partnerships with cities & schools. Together, we'll make a lasting, positive impact by helping more kids build confidence, connect with others & discover the joy of playing,” said Aaron Locks, Founder & CEO of the National Academy of Athletics.Helm serves as Assistant Professor of Athletics & Recreation at Trine University, where he teaches sport management, facility management and university experience courses. He holds a master's degree in Sports Administration and owns and directs a youth basketball development program and a nonprofit youth organization in Northeast Indiana.His career includes college coaching and basketball camp roles at institutions such as Notre Dame, Purdue and Valparaiso University, as well as work with PGC Basketball Camps and NBC Basketball Camps. A former NAIA All-American and Frontier Conference MVP, Helm is also a member of the Montana State University Northern Athletic Hall of Fame.“I am so excited to be a part of the National Academy of Athletics and bring meaningful sports and recreation opportunities to more children and families in Northeast Indiana! I have always believed that sports provide much more than physical activity. They teach confidence, teamwork, leadership, and life lessons that extend far beyond the playing fields and courts,” said Helm.“I look forward to building strong partnerships with schools, families, and community organizations to create fun, positive, memorable experiences for our youth. My goal is to make a lasting difference in the lives of children while helping them develop a lifelong love of sports and recreation.”Through NAofA, local schools and parks and recreation departments can explore youth sports camps, clinics, after-school programs and physical education supplementation. Programs emphasize age-appropriate instruction, teamwork and a welcoming environment where children can try new activities and build their skills.Families and organizations interested in youth sports programs or community partnership opportunities in Northeast Indiana can visit to connect with the NAofA team.About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics provides recreational youth sports programs for children ages 3-14 through partnerships with schools, cities and community organizations. With certified coaches and a curriculum focused on athletic fundamentals and positive character development, NAofA helps kids build confidence, learn teamwork and develop a lifelong love of being active. Learn more at nationalacademyofathletics.

Carleigh Boling

National Academy of Athletics

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National Academy of Athletics Expands Youth Sports in Northeast Indiana With New Franchise News Provided By National Academy of Athletics November 05, 2026, 17:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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