Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Parliamentary Debate On SIR Row

Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Debate

The political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified on Thursday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accepting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a debate while daring him to discuss the issue in Parliament, even as BJP leaders took to the streets in multiple states to defend the exercise and Opposition parties stepped up their protests.

The latest round of the BJP-opposition face-off saw Shah address a rally in Karnal as part of the party's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, while former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other INDIA bloc leaders participated in a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, demanding that SIR be scrapped and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resign. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), meanwhile, announced a protest against SIR in Kochi on November 7, marking its first major demonstration since its leaders were detained in Delhi during an attempted protest at Jantar Mantar last month.

BJP's Stance and Challenges to Opposition

Addressing a rally during the BJP's foot march in Karnal, Shah challenged Gandhi to take up the issue in Parliament, saying the government was prepared to convene a special session if Congress formally requested a discussion. "If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let's face each other head-on! But you won't be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away," Shah said.

"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Narendra Modi to a discussion? If you want a discussion, just write a letter to the Prime Minister. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the SIR exercise," he added. Shah accused Gandhi of creating parliamentary paralysis and taking political disputes to the streets instead of engaging in discussions inside the House. He alleged that the Congress had turned disruptions and walkouts into its political culture and was attempting to spread "anarchy".

"Do you truly believe that an 80-year-old democracy will fall for your deceptions? Rahul ji, we are the people of the streets. The BJP will provide a fitting response to you in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, and in our fields; and should you choose to gather crowds, BJP workers will be there to give you a befitting reply," he said.

Defense of Electoral Roll Revision

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who received Shah and took part in the march, accused the Congress of spreading lies.“The Election Commission is currently conducting a revision of the electoral rolls--a process that takes place periodically. Congress party has concocted a web of lies and, based on these falsehoods, has sought to spread misleading propaganda across the country,” he said. He said the Election Commission's periodic revision of electoral rolls was necessary to ensure that the voter list remained accurate and that every eligible citizen could exercise their right to vote.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, addressing a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Darbhanga, said the exercise was not being undertaken for the first time and claimed that electoral roll revisions had been conducted eight times since 1950. "Understand one thing: this SIR is not happening for the first time in the country. From 1950 until today, it has been conducted eight times before, and this is the ninth time it is taking place. So, this is nothing new," Yadav said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking in Jaipur, also asked Congress to seek a debate on SIR in Parliament, saying the government was ready to facilitate a discussion. "If you (Congress) are prepared, then put forward your demand today; we will not hesitate to convene a special session. If you wish to debate a specific topic--for instance, the SIR--then come forward and debate it," Vaishnaw said.

Opposition Protests and Counter-Claims

While BJP leaders defended the revision exercise, the INDIA bloc's Karnataka unit held a large protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the scrapping of SIR and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration, organised by the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc and Samajwadi Party, along with progressive parties, social organisations and student and youth groups, began at 11 am and continued until 2 pm.

Addressing the protest, Siddaramaiah demanded that SIR be scrapped immediately and Gyanesh Kumar resign, alleging that the exercise was against the law and the spirit of the Constitution. "This is not just an issue related to revision of electoral rolls, but a crucial fight for protection of the Constitution, democracy and voters' rights," he said.

The BJP's demand for a parliamentary debate drew sharp reactions from Opposition leaders, who accused the government of preventing discussions in the House and said they had repeatedly sought a debate on SIR. CPI(M) MP John Brittas said Shah was displaying "selective amnesia" by asking the Opposition to debate the issue in Parliament, alleging that the Prime Minister and Home Minister had themselves not attended several parliamentary sittings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)