IPL Trade: CSK's Swap Of Khaleel Ahmed And Nathan Ellis To SRH Sparks Debate On Social Media

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently made headlines after making a trade deal by swapping two players each from their respective rosters ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

As the retention deadline to submit their retained and released lists by November 17 approaches, both franchises decided to fine-tune their squads ahead of the 20th IPL season. CSK decided to trade their pacers, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis, to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from SRH.

According to an official statement by the IPL, Khaleel and Ellis moved to SRH at a price of INR 4.8 crore and 2 crore, respectively, while Livingstone and Edwards moved to CSK for INR 6 crore and 3 crore, respectively. England all-rounder took a massive paycut from a 13 crore auction price to complete the transfer.

Also Read:IPL 2027: CSK and SRH Finalize Big Four-Player Trade Deal Ahead

Did CSK Make a Tactical Mistake By Trading Two Bowlers to a Rival Team?

As Chennai Super Kings decided to revamp their squad by trading Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Sunrisers Hyderabad, many fans were left surprised, questioning the decision to part ways with two key specialist pacers.

Khaleel Ahmed was among CSK's most consistent seamers in previous editions, having picked up 17 wickets in IPL 2025. In the last season of the tournament, the left-arm pacer took two wickets in five matches before he was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a grade 2 right quadriceps injury.

Nathan Ellis, on the other hand, missed the entire IPL 2026 due to a severe hamstring injury, but has been a consistent performer for Australia in T20Is. Ellis has featured only in seven T20Is this year so far and picked up 8 wickets. Across levels of T20 cricket, the Australian picked up 26 wickets in 20 matches, including 11 wickets for Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred this season.

News

@ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers have completed a four-player trade ahead of #TATAIPL 2027.

Liam Livingstone (INR 6 Crore, revised fee) and Jack Edwards (INR 3 Crore) move to #CSK, while Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 Crore) and Nathan Ellis (INR 2 Crore) join #SRH.

Details ▶️ IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2026

As Chennai Super Kings were looking to strengthen their middle order by bringing in two overseas power hitters and pace-bowling all-rounders, acquiring Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards aligned with their tactical goal of boosting batting depth.

However, the five-time IPL champions' decision to give away two proven specialist fast bowlers to strengthen a direct rival's death-bowling attack has sparked debate on social media.

Fans Question CSK's Decision To Trade Khaleel, Ellis

Chennai Super Kings' decision to trade Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from Sunrisers Hyderabad has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the management's decision to part ways with two specialist pacers.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed disappointment over the trade, arguing that CSK had weakened their bowling attack by giving away two quality pacers, while some questioned the management's strategy of prioritising batting depth over bowling strength.

Another section of fans also expressed concern over the prospect of Nathan Ellis strengthening SRH's death-bowling attack, while others questioned why CSK let go of Khaleel Ahmed, given his left-arm pace and previous contributions to the franchise.

@CricCrazyJohns Main reason CSK is losing is not the team itself but poor decisions by management

- Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) November 5, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Khaleel ahmed was with SRK in the past. So that is ok to trade him there. But giving Ellis away is the cruel thing CSK did to themselves. Ellis is a world class bowler and is outstanding during the death. Looks like CSK wanted some hitters like livingstone and Edwards. Pity CSK!

- Just4Cricket (@GodLightTruth) November 5, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns More shocking thing is that our head coach itself a bowler and doing this kind of trades

- MR XYZ (@mrxyz2000) November 5, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Third-class mindset by the CSK franchise. I don't know what they thought, going with Livingstone and Edwards instead of two quality bowlers. This trade will harm the CSK franchise more. @CricCrazyJohns

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) November 5, 2026

@ChennaiIPL Whyyyy??? how can you gift The ONLY two quality bowlers we had in last 2 seasons??

It would've been better if you guys had gone into the auction without making any trades.

Very Poor Decision!!

#IPL2027 #csk

- Sumit (@sumitcsk07) November 5, 2026

Stupidity is an understatement, giving an Indian left arm bowler for a bits and pieces cricketer

- Mk (@__mk11_) November 5, 2026

Brainfade from CSK.

What were CSK fixers thinking?

- EdgeGod (@EdgeGodX) November 5, 2026

Trade so bad even robots talking their feelings

- chsm (@chsm25866965) November 5, 2026

CSK strengthened their batting but weakened their bowling. Trading Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis for Livingstone and Jack Edwards makes little sense. What a strange decision!

- Banrakas (@RitikSriva25) November 5, 2026

2027 already over, all thanks to csk #csk

- Mʀ. Nooʙɪta (@Abhing19) November 5, 2026

Very poor decisions considering CSK released Pathirana based on the fact that they had Ellis. Ellis was a great fit on those Chepauk wickets. Who do they have now?

- Hriday (@Hriday1812) November 5, 2026

Left handed zaheer khan became their coach and sold their best left arm bowler lmao

- Kush Mufc (@kushmufc) November 5, 2026

Gave away their premier bowlers for two all-rounders!

- Tanmay Kulkarni (@Tanmaycoolkarni) November 5, 2026

@IPL @ChennaiIPL @SunRisers Livingstone is a waste. Edwards is untested. Khalil does his job with the new ball and Ellis is one of the goos white ball bowler going around. This is a win for SRH. #IPL2027

- IamArjav (@IamArjav) November 5, 2026

Never seen a more foolish management than CSK.

K. (@LogicUnknown_) November 5, 2026

I would say SRH won here... CSK let go a fine powerplay bowler and also a pretty good death bowler

- arfan (@Im__Arfan) November 5, 2026

As the IPL 2027 mini-auction is set to take place in December this year in Goa, it remains to be seen whether Chennai Super Kings can plug their pace-bowling voids or if their strategic gamble on all-round depth pays off on the field.

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